Worksport Ltd. Successfully Closes $10 Million Regulation A Funding; Launch-Ready and Fully Capitalized for Early 2026 Cash Flow Positivity

Offering complete with capital overhang removed; $4.50 warrants provide future success-based capital as Worksport targets Q4 flagship launches and growth execution.

West Seneca, New York, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based innovator in advanced manufacturing and distributed clean energy technologies, serving both consumer and industrial markets, today announced the successful completion of its $10 million Regulation A offering, a major milestone that removes near-term capital uncertainty and positions the Company to accelerate product launches and operational growth initiatives across its clean-energy and automotive divisions.

The four-month long offering drew strong participation from new retail and family office investors, featuring $4.50 warrants with no broker fees, resets, or ratchets. These instruments represent success-based growth capital, becoming exercisable only as Worksport’s valuation rises through continued execution and value creation.

Digital Offering, LLC (“Digital Offering”) acted as the lead selling agent for the offering along with Deal Maker Securities as selling agent.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Statement

“Completing this offering is a defining moment for Worksport,” said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. “We’ve attracted new investors, increased market visibility, and secured the capital to launch our flagship clean-energy products. This funding propels Worksport into its next phase of growth and, we believe, positions us to achieve cash-flow positivity as we execute on our vision of sustainable, U.S.-made innovation.”

Advancing Commercialization and Execution

Proceeds from the offering are being strategically deployed to complete the commercial rollout of Worksport’s flagship COR™ portable power system and SOLIS™ solar tonneau cover, both expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025. These milestones mark Worksport’s transition from a development-stage innovator into an execution-focused, revenue-generating company.

The Company believes the newly raised capital is sufficient to fund new product commercialization and support growth to cash-flow positivity. Worksport remains on schedule to announce official launch dates, specifications, and pricing within the next few weeks as it scales production and expands its dealer network to meet rising demand.

Building Momentum Toward Profitability

This funding milestone builds on Worksport’s strong operational momentum through 2025. The Company recently achieved its fourth consecutive monthly sales record, with gross margins reaching 31%, one quarter ahead of schedule. Supported by growing business-to-business (B2B) adoption and expanding U.S. manufacturing efficiencies, Worksport is progressing along a clear path toward sustained profitability and long-term value creation.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com.

About Digital Offering:

Digital Offering, LLC ("Digital Offering") is a next-generation investment bank and a leader in crowd-financed public offerings. The firm partners with high-quality private and public growth companies to access U.S. capital markets and achieve their growth objectives. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Digital Offering applies traditional investment banking best practices to the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act to maximize deal awareness and connect issuers with the right investors. Digital Offering’s website is www.digitaloffering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements