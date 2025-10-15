Profusa Expands Sales Footprint with New Distributor for Lumee™ Oxygen Platform in Europe

Initial target markets for commercialization include Germany, the Benelux countries, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Scandinavia

Expands distributor channel coverage to ~35% of European Union population with ~300,000 annual endovascular procedures

BERKELEY, Calif, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering the next generation of technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, announces it has expanded its commercial footprint for its Lumee Oxygen platform in Europe with the signing of a letter of intent to establish logistics and commercialization footprint with Angiopro GmbH (“Angiopro”). Initial markets targeted for launch and commercialization of the Lumee platform include Germany, the Benelux countries, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Scandinavia. The arrangement with AngioPro builds upon Profusa’s distributor sales coverage in Europe. Combined with the Company’s previously announced distributor partner in Spain, Profusa now has approximately 35% of European Union population covered through its distribution channels.

“As industry specialists on clinical needs in vascular and peripheral diseases, we recognize the innovation and need for Profusa’s Lumee platform technology. We are also enthusiastic about collaborating with Profusa on additional pipeline clinical indications, such as diabetes and other chronic conditions where continuous tissue monitoring could provide significant patient benefits,” said Benjamin J. Rieck, CEO and General Manager of Angiopro. “Leveraging our marketing and sales infrastructure, established networks, regulatory expertise, and strong presence in European regions, we are excited to build a strong foundation for long term partnership and growth with Profusa.”

Angiopro is a specialized MedTech distributor and importer dedicated to bringing cutting-edge cardiovascular technologies that enhance patient care to market, driving commercial success. Angiopro’s industry expertise spans high quality technologies in interventional cardiology, vascular surgery and healthcare IT, with regulatory proficiency and an experienced clinical sales infrastructure calling on an extensive network across Europe.

"With growth capital in hand, we are focused on building our robust distribution infrastructure in Europe and are excited to partner with Angiopro as we execute on our strategy to bring our pioneering real-time personal healthcare technologies to the clinical community, driving growth in our business,” said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa’s Chairman and CEO. “With an estimated $10.5B+ global addressable market for our tissue oxygen technology across three indications, including peripheral artery disease, chronic wounds, and critical limb ischemia, including approximately 300,000 annual endovascular procedures in Europe, Profusa is well-positioned to address this large market need with our differentiated Lumee platform technology.”

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

“LUMEE”, “PROFUSA” and the PROFUSA logo are registered trademarks of Profusa Inc. in the United States, Canada, European Union, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

For more information, visit https://profusa.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release (this “Press Release”) may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance of Profusa or the combined company. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “propose,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “will,” or “would” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may be beyond the control of Profusa and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks regarding the highly volatile nature of the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as well as the risk that the Company's stock price may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Profusa and its management are inherently uncertain. Profusa cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. There are risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy/final prospectus relating to the business combination, which has been filed with the SEC, and described in other documents filed by Profusa from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Profusa cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate.

