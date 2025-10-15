HAWKINS, INC. TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON OCTOBER 29, 2025

Roseville, Minn., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended September 28, 2025 after the market closes on October 29, 2025 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes, and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 64 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

612/331-6910

ir@hawkinsinc.com

