Alpha Edge Media Expands Crypto Intelligence News Offerings With Acquisition of 21bitcoin.xyz

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Edge Media, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) (“Aether Holdings”), an emerging financial technology platform integrating AI-driven analytics and digital media, today announced the acquisition of 21Bitcoin.xyz, an AI-powered crypto news engine delivering real-time coverage across the global digital asset ecosystem.

Alpha Edge Media is a digital-first financial media company that builds, acquires, and scales newsletter brands delivering actionable insights to modern investors. The integration of 21bitcoin.xyz into Alpha Edge Media will deepen Alpha Edge Media’s coverage for institutional and retail readers alike — blending algorithmic precision with editorial context. The acquisition strengthens Alpha Edge Media’s position as a data-centric media network and extends Aether Holding’s ecosystem.

21Bitcoin.xyz autonomously generates and distributes real-time market intelligence through an advanced AI-powered publishing engine. The platform provides comprehensive coverage across the digital asset landscape, including market trends and analysis, blockchain innovation, industry developments, regulatory policy, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse, Web3 infrastructure, cybersecurity and privacy, and global adoption trends. Since being founded in February 2025, 21Bitcoin has expanded its audience severalfold, reflecting growing interest in its AI-driven cryptocurrency content.

“Alpha Edge Media is building a decentralized information network for the modern investor. The addition of 21bitcoin.xyz gives us a proven, always-on crypto intelligence engine that combines automation, AI, and scale, which complements our editorial brands and accelerates our roadmap through data-driven journalism.”

Through acquiring online titles like 21Bitcoin, Aether Holdings is seeking to advance its AI-driven media and fintech ecosystem by:

Enhancing AI and automation capabilities by integrating a fully autonomous publishing engine that operates 24/7.

Expanding coverage into the fast-growing digital asset ecosystem, deepening content offerings for institutional and retail readers.

Reinforcing Aether’s “media-to-machine” model, where proprietary media content fuels AI-powered research, analytics, and sentiment tools for traders and investors.

“Acquisition of online titles like 21Bitcoin aligns with our broader strategy to merge AI-driven analytics with trusted financial media, bridging institutional-grade data with retail accessibility,” added Lin. “We see financial media not as static content, but as an intelligent data layer that powers next-generation fintech tools. The addition of 21Bitcoin accelerates our roadmap toward becoming a connected ecosystem of insights, automation, and intelligence.”

The acquisition was completed in a relatively small, all-cash transaction. 21bitcoin.xyz will continue to operate under its current brand, accessible via 21bitcoin.xyz, while integrating its data and technology infrastructure into Aether’s media and analytics stack.

About Alpha Edge Media

Alpha Edge Media is a digital-first financial media company building a modern network of trusted, expert-led newsletters across traditional markets, digital assets, and emerging asset classes. A wholly owned subsidiary of Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR), Alpha Edge Media acquires and scales high-conviction media brands that deliver independent analysis, data-driven insights, and actionable research for self-directed investors. By combining editorial excellence with fintech infrastructure, Alpha Edge is redefining how financial content is created, distributed, and monetized in the digital age.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) is an emerging financial technology holding company focused on transforming the way investors navigate the markets. Leveraging decades of market expertise and cutting-edge technology, Aether delivers proprietary tools, data, and research to empower traders with actionable insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Aether’s flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com, along with other newsletter titles covering various investment classes, is designed to serve both retail and institutional investors by offering advanced sentiment analysis through the use of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. With over 20 years of sentiment data integrated into its systems, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Aether is committed to building an ecosystem that supports smarter, data-driven trading strategies, reinforcing its mission to empower the investing community and redefine excellence in fintech. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence tools with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of its team of evidenced-based trading veterans, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Find out more corporate information please visit: https://helloaether.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether’s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “seek”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “aim” or “may” and derivatives of such words or other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to Aether of the acquisition of 21Bitcoin, the expansion of Alpha Edge Media’s newsletter titles in general and Aether’s business plans and goals as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to Aether’s ability to adequately market its products and services, and to develop or acquire additional products and product offerings (including AI-models based on newsletter data); (ii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial newsletter sector; (iii) risk related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (iv) the inability of Aether to maintain and protect its reputation for trustworthiness and independence; (v) the inability of Aether to attract new users and subscribers, convert free users to paying subscribers and otherwise sell or monetize the fintech products it is developing; (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business a rapidly evolving and competitive industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://investor.helloaether.com/#sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. Aether does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.