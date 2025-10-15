Indoor 5G Market to Reach USD 72.99 Billion by 2033 Driven by Enterprise Connectivity and Smart Building Initiatives | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indoor 5G Market Size was valued at USD 17.64 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 72.99 Billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 19.47% during 2026-2033.

The growing need for fast, low-latency wireless connectivity in business and commercial settings is the main factor propelling the indoor 5G market. In order to support smart offices, industrial automation, and IoT-enabled operations, all of which demand dependable and secure interior coverage, businesses and organizations are quickly implementing private 5G networks.





The U.S. Indoor 5G Market size was USD 4.58 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 18.46 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.09% during 2026-2033.

Strong indoor 5G growth in the U.S. is driven by a number of factors, including the rapid enterprise adoption of private 5G networks, smart office and industrial automation projects, the high demand for low-latency connection, the extensive integration of IoT, and significant investments in cutting-edge wireless infrastructure.

Indoor 5G Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 17.64 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 72.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.47% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Services)

• By Frequency Band (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave, Others)

• By Building (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

• By Deployment Mode (Private 5G networks, Hybrid networks, Carrier-provided indoor solutions, Neutral host networks, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS))

• By End Use (Enterprises, Telecom operators, Government, Healthcare providers, Manufacturers, Hospitality and retail, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, in 2025, Hardware Segment Dominated the Market with a Share of 65.24%, while Services is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 18.30%

Hardware is the leading segment, due to large scale deployment of small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS), routers, and other required infrastructure components essential for reliable setup of indoor 5G connectivity. Services, is the fastest-growing segment due to growing demand for managed services, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), installation, maintenance, and optimization solutions.

By Frequency Band, Sub-6 GHz Dominated the Market with 55.26% Share in 2025, while mmWave is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 19.86%

Sub-6 GHz currently holds the largest share in the Indoor 5G Market due to its greater coverage, wall penetrating power, and low-cost deployment in enterprises, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. mmWave is the most rapidly expanding market segment, mainly owing to increasing need for ultra-broadband and low latency applications.

By Building: In 2025 Commercial Segment Led the Market with a Share of 55.48%, while Industrial Segment is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 20.12%

Commercial buildings dominate the Indoor 5G Market in the By Building category owing to the swift advancement of private 5G networks within offices, shopping malls, hospitals, and educational campuses. Industrial buildings are the fastest growing part due to Industry, automation and IoT based smart factories.

By Deployment Mode, in 2025, Private 5G Networks Dominated the Market with a Share of 40.08%, while Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) is Expected to be the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 18.87%

Private 5G Networks currently dominate the Indoor 5G Market as enterprises, industrial parks, hospitals, and even large commercial buildings are deploying these dedicated networks for seamless secure low latency high-performance connectivity. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) is the fastest-growing segment due to increasing demand for subscription-based, managed solutions that minimize upfront capital expenditure but provide scalable deployment, ongoing maintenance, and operational flexibility.

By End-Use, Enterprises Segment Dominated the Market with a Share of 35.40%, while Manufacturers is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 18.54%

The Enterprises segment dominated the market, as enterprises across IT, BFSI, healthcare and commercial verticals are acquiring private 5G as a service with the intent for higher connectivity, operational efficiency as well as smart office and IoT enabling applications. The fastest-growing segment is Manufacturers owing to Industry projects, industrial automation and smart factory implementations.

Regional Insights:

The Indoor 5G Market in North America held the largest share 36.02% in 2025, owing to the region's adoption of advanced wireless technologies, strong telecom infrastructure, and a solid enterprise demand for high speed and low latency connections.

In 2025, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Indoor 5G Market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.74%, driven by rapid industrialization, smart city initiatives, and rising enterprise adoption of advanced wireless technologies.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025 , Ericsson partnered with Proximus to enhance 4G/5G indoor coverage in Belgium using the Radio Dot System, aiming to meet high data demands in enterprise environments.

, Ericsson partnered with Proximus to enhance 4G/5G indoor coverage in Belgium using the Radio Dot System, aiming to meet high data demands in enterprise environments. In July 2025, CommScope Launched ONECELL, an innovative indoor small cell system designed to deliver seamless multi-operator, multi-band LTE and 5G coverage through a streamlined, Wi-Fi-like architecture.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

NETWORK PERFORMANCE & EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate latency reduction, energy efficiency per node, spectrum efficiency, and network reliability across indoor 5G deployments in commercial and industrial environments.

– helps you evaluate latency reduction, energy efficiency per node, spectrum efficiency, and network reliability across indoor 5G deployments in commercial and industrial environments. FINANCIAL & INVESTMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess the Capex vs. Opex split, ROI timelines, revenue generation per square meter, and growth in private indoor 5G subscriptions, supporting strategic budgeting and market entry decisions.

– helps you assess the Capex vs. Opex split, ROI timelines, revenue generation per square meter, and growth in private indoor 5G subscriptions, supporting strategic budgeting and market entry decisions. ENVIRONMENTAL & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you track the carbon emission reduction potential, adoption of green infrastructure, and use of recyclable hardware in indoor 5G installations, highlighting the sector’s move toward eco-efficient operations.

– helps you track the carbon emission reduction potential, adoption of green infrastructure, and use of recyclable hardware in indoor 5G installations, highlighting the sector’s move toward eco-efficient operations. IoT & DEVICE INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you measure the device density support, IoT traffic growth rate, and penetration of smart/connected devices enabled by indoor 5G, reflecting its role in powering Industry 4.0 and smart environments.

– helps you measure the device density support, IoT traffic growth rate, and penetration of smart/connected devices enabled by indoor 5G, reflecting its role in powering Industry 4.0 and smart environments. TECHNOLOGY ROI INDEX – helps you identify profitability and efficiency hotspots by combining performance, cost, and utilization indicators, enabling investors to benchmark the financial sustainability of indoor 5G rollouts.

– helps you identify profitability and efficiency hotspots by combining performance, cost, and utilization indicators, enabling investors to benchmark the financial sustainability of indoor 5G rollouts. ENTERPRISE ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT STRATEGIES – helps you understand enterprise-level adoption trends, preferred deployment models (small cells, DAS, private networks), and key growth drivers shaping indoor 5G market expansion.

