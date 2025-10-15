EarthCam Premieres Ninth-Generation Procore Integration with AI Visual Intelligence

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leader in live camera technology, content, and services, today announced major enhancements to its AI-powered visual intelligence for construction management at Procore’s Groundbreak 2025, its flagship annual event and the construction industry’s leading gathering for collaboration and progress. New capabilities include automated schedule documentation, image tagging for permit milestones in the Daily Log, and AI-powered visual data for BI ecosystems. EarthCam turns real-time jobsite imagery into actionable data, fully integrated with Procore’s project management platform to provide a more complete, visual record for safety, progress monitoring and scheduling.

Together with Procore, EarthCam helps construction teams face persistent challenges that slow projects and drive-up costs. Manual project documentation and fragmented record-keeping results in wasted time spent searching for information and leads to miscommunication and delays. EarthCam’s visual intelligence helps overcome these challenges by automatically infusing searchable image-rich data into relevant Procore Daily Log sections.

“With the integration of EarthCam's visual intelligence technology, we're able to seamlessly combine powerful jobsite imagery with project workflows to provide customers with a comprehensive, visual record for project management," said Kris Lengieza, VP and Global Technology Evangelist at Procore. "This level of integration helps ensure that information isn’t just documented, but enriched with actionable context that helps customers by eliminating manual tasks, reducing safety risks, and driving greater productivity."

EarthCam, together with Procore, provides one of the most comprehensive daily reporting ecosystems available in construction today. By unifying visual data with project workflows, EarthCam becomes a dynamic reporting tool that verifies deadlines are being met, identifies potential delays, and supports forecasting, while helping managers eliminate hours of manual documentation.

“Every week we’re finding new ways to streamline our workflow—and EarthCam is a big part of that. The integration has made a noticeable difference,” said Ron Rizzardi, field superintendent at Quandel Construction. “Using EarthCam to capture wide-angle images and drop them directly into my Daily Reports in Procore has been a huge time-saver. What used to take four or five photos with my phone, I can now do with one click from the EarthCam feed. It’s making our work easier and more accurate.”

EarthCam’s ninth-generation integration with Procore now includes automated schedule visualization, providing a seamless link between project schedules and high-resolution visual data. By connecting EarthCam’s Control Center software with Procore Schedule, tasks, such as excavation, concrete pouring, or equipment installation, are overlaid directly onto live or archived images. This results in a one-stop visual timeline, allowing teams to automatically match key construction milestones with jobsite imagery, reducing the need for manual uploads or tagging.

EarthCam’s new Permit Milestone Tag allows users to mark permit-related events or imagery directly within the EarthCam AI Media Dashboard. This transforms the time-consuming process of permitting and inspection documentation which is often spread across physical documents, mobile photos, and verbal sign-offs. Any photo or time-lapse image can now be date/time-stamped and annotated as a permit milestone, such as “inspection completed” or “permit posted.” These tags can be filtered, searched, and exported, making it easy to produce visual audit trails for regulators or internal teams. Images can be uploaded to 21 areas of Procore, including RFIs, Observations, and Inspections, reducing the risk of missed steps or disputes during closeout or inspection reviews. This tool positions EarthCam’s cameras as a digital permitting assistant, helping project teams prove what happened and when, supplementing other paperwork and documentation.

Through its integrations, EarthCam is continuing to make it easier for project managers to harness AI insights across their organizations. Data captured by EarthCam’s visual intelligence—including material deliveries, waste disposal status, equipment usage and instances of workers at height—flows into the Procore Analytics 2.0 app. From there, teams can stream this critical information into Microsoft Power BI, generating live dashboards that blend seamlessly with other project metrics—removing the burden of manual reporting and data stitching.

EarthCam’s advanced software platform, Control Center 9, powers these integrations. This software-as-a-service has long been the first choice among industry leaders for smart project documentation, promotion, safety and security. EarthCam provides camera rentals, professional installation and AI analytics to make construction project management more efficient with powerful visual data. Mobile apps provide convenient access to all visual information from the field.

To see EarthCam’s ninth-generation Procore integration in action, visit EarthCam’s exhibit #1300 at Procore Groundbreak or EarthCam.net/procore.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam®, headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, is the global leader in visual intelligence for construction. By integrating advanced camera technology, reality capture and AI-powered analytics, EarthCam empowers construction professionals to enhance productivity, improve safety and understand risk. With the industry’s highest-resolution imagery and a proven track record of documenting projects collectively valued at over a trillion dollars, EarthCam helps clients see more and worry less.

EarthCam’s 29-year legacy of construction project documentation includes: One Vanderbilt, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, new Nissan Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Highmark Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, five FIFA stadiums in Qatar, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at EarthCam.net.

Attachments