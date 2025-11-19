EarthCam Unveils Command Watch24, Elevating Security for Construction Jobsites

Upper Saddle River, NJ, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leading provider of construction camera technology and services, today announced the launch of Command Watch24, an enhanced central station monitoring service designed to strengthen perimeter protection for worksites and deliver precise intrusion detection.

EarthCam has significantly increased the accuracy of trespass alerts by leveraging its expertise in AI machine learning. Advanced object classification and feature extraction techniques enable faster, more dependable detections, improving the company’s ability to provide continuous protection for active construction projects. Professional agents use video verification to validate alerts and dispatch law enforcement 24/7.

“The launch of EarthCam Command Watch24 delivers a stronger, more advanced central station monitoring service with highly accurate detections and rapid alert response,” said Brian Cury, CEO and founder of EarthCam. “This new brand reinforces our commitment to jobsite security by providing innovative video surveillance services for our customers.”

Comprehensive benefits of Command Watch24:

24/7 alarm monitoring for continuous site protection.

Rapid incident response by highly qualified and trained operators.

AI-driven alert detection for increased accuracy and reduced false alarms.

Professional agents trained in forensic video verification.

TMA Five Diamond and UL certifications.

Real-time notification of alarm events.

Command Watch24 combines advanced detection capabilities with EarthCam’s broad portfolio of video surveillance offerings to support safer worksites and more reliable perimeter awareness. Construction professionals already using EarthCam products and services can begin leveraging EarthCam Command Watch24 for a complete end-to-end jobsite solution.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam®, headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, is the global leader in visual intelligence for construction. By integrating advanced camera technology, reality capture and AI-powered analytics, EarthCam empowers construction professionals to enhance productivity, improve safety and understand risk. With the industry’s highest-resolution imagery and a proven track record of documenting projects collectively valued at over a trillion dollars, EarthCam helps clients see more and worry less.

EarthCam’s 29-year legacy of construction project documentation includes: One Vanderbilt, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, new Nissan Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Highmark Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, five FIFA stadiums in Qatar, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at EarthCam.net.

