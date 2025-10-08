EarthCam Launches AI-Powered Robotic Camera for Interior Construction

Upper Saddle River, NJ, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the global leader in live camera technology, content and services, today introduced its latest innovation for interior construction monitoring: Mobile StreamCam Robotic . This high-quality camera in a compact package offers a unique combination of live-streaming video, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) control, 500-megapixel panoramas, and environmental sensors, delivering valuable data with AI insights for interior construction.

For the first time, EarthCam’s powerful Pano VI Panoramic Visual Intelligence is optimized for indoor applications. Pano VI analyzes ultra-high-resolution 360° panoramic images to identify and annotate jobsite activity, construction materials, and safety compliance. This breakthrough capability automates the continuous capture and analysis of visual data for the full duration of any project. Next-generation AI reports and natural language search capability provide a new level of awareness for stakeholders.

“At EarthCam, our mission is to give the construction industry the insights it needs to keep jobsites safe and projects on track,” said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder of EarthCam. “The new Mobile StreamCam Robotic integrates the full range of our exclusive technology into one problem-solving solution, providing critical visibility and decision-making power to interior construction teams.”

AI Material Analysis is the first service to combine real-time jobsite cameras with specialized AI to identify and highlight the spatial configuration of materials within the environment. This groundbreaking feature uses real-time video and machine learning to detect and classify over 35 construction materials on site, determining their status as delivered or installed. The Mobile StreamCam Robotic now combines this capability with EarthCam’s patented multi-layer panoramas to offer these insights for the entire 360° view of the jobsite interior. Materials are shown and annotated in extreme detail and work-in-place verification is automatically added to project management dashboards like Procore or Autodesk Build. EarthCam AI also recognizes over 85 other important objects, including equipment types, the presence of PPE, ladders, and workers at height.

EarthCam’s Air Health sensor comes standard with every unit and monitors 10 environmental conditions and pollutants. Measurement of carbon dioxide and particulate matter delivers comprehensive safety documentation for workers, while data regarding VOC levels provides critical insight into PPE requirements. Live advisories on temperature, humidity and dew point ensure material application specifications are being followed. Additionally, Air Health provides peace of mind for all stakeholders that their environment is protected and that occupants of the finished space are not at risk from pollutants.

EarthCam’s Mobile StreamCam Robotic can be quickly deployed and is easy to relocate, making it ideal for active interior projects that change rapidly day-to-day. Built into a compact package, it combines advanced technology with wireless 4G/5G connectivity for instant broadcasting of jobsite status. The system includes battery backup for uninterrupted operation, along with continuous video recording and 4K time-lapse. Users can scan entire rooms and zero in on critical details with an optical zoom to capture far more data than fixed cameras. Mobile StreamCam Robotic makes it easy to validate progress, document milestones, and resolve disputes.

Like all EarthCam solutions, Mobile StreamCam Robotic is fully integrated with EarthCam’s Control Center platform. This software-as-a-service has long been the first choice among industry leaders for smart project documentation, promotion, safety and security. EarthCam provides camera rentals, professional installation and AI analytics to make construction project management more efficient with powerful visual data. Mobile apps provide convenient access to all visual information from the field.

The Mobile StreamCam Robotic is part of EarthCams extensive lineup of construction camera solutions for 2026 and is available for order now. To learn more, visit EarthCam.net/mobilestreamcamrobotic .

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam® is the global leader in visual intelligence for construction. By integrating advanced camera technology, reality capture and AI-powered analytics, EarthCam empowers construction professionals to enhance productivity, improve safety, and create epic time-lapse videos. With the industry’s highest-resolution imagery and a proven track record of documenting projects collectively valued at over a trillion dollars, EarthCam helps clients see more, and worry less.

EarthCam’s 29-year legacy of construction project documentation includes: One Vanderbilt, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, new Nissan Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Highmark Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, five FIFA stadiums in Qatar, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at EarthCam.net

