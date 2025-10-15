Button Launches “CuratedBy” to Help Publishers Scale Commerce for the AI-Driven Discovery Era

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Button , a mobile technology company that drives more revenue for every click through improved online shopping experiences, today announced the launch of CuratedBy Button, a publisher-first solution designed to scale social-ready, commerce-driven content quickly and efficiently. CuratedBy Button allows publishers to deliver shoppable collections, product spotlights and discovery destinations directly on social platforms or on-site environments, where audiences are already engaged, while matching editorial voice and branding.

“AI-driven search hasn’t killed publisher commerce, but it’s changed the game,” said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. “We created CuratedBy Button following conversations with top publishers based on their needs and goals. Seven in nine of those publishers all recognize search as under pressure. CuratedBy Button acts as a content curation engine, helping publishers deliver dynamic, shoppable content that provides a new canvas for retail media, all in environments they control, rather than solely depending on external algorithms.”

As AI transforms consumer discovery and disrupts search, publishers are looking for new sources of traffic, embracing social and newsletter-driven commerce as well as building Creator partnerships to extend their reach to drive commerce sales. The tool offers a dynamic content curation engine, enabling publishers to create always-on, scaled experiences effortlessly.

CuratedBy Button equips publishers with the following benefits and tools:

Audience ownership : Deliver shoppable collections, product spotlights (e.g. product spotlight carousels that can be inserted into articles, editor’s picks, top products, and gift guides), and discovery destinations directly in social or on-site environments where audiences are already engaged. Curated content helps publishers scale relevant, social-ready content for all their channels (like Linktree, Link in Bio, Stories) without relying on SEO rules.





: Deliver shoppable collections, product spotlights (e.g. product spotlight carousels that can be inserted into articles, editor’s picks, top products, and gift guides), and discovery destinations directly in social or on-site environments where audiences are already engaged. Curated content helps publishers scale relevant, social-ready content for all their channels (like Linktree, Link in Bio, Stories) without relying on SEO rules. Automated scale : Pages dynamically update, and users can track engagement and attribute each click across every page published, no matter the channel. This reduces manual effort so editorial teams can focus efforts on creating new content.





: Pages dynamically update, and users can track engagement and attribute each click across every page published, no matter the channel. This reduces manual effort so editorial teams can focus efforts on creating new content. Stackable revenue streams: Layer affiliate commissions, retail media budgets, seller dollars, and flat-fee campaigns on a single platform. Publishers can also use CuratedBy Button as a retailer-specific tool to drive large-scale strategic partnerships.

Creative control: Fully customizable branding, and product placements designed to match publisher branding and editorial voice.



“CuratedBy Button is the answer to a broader industry shift where publishers and retailers alike are treating creators and content as extensions of their storefronts,” said Jaconi. “With the rise of AI and Google’s search recommendations, they can’t afford to sit and wait unless they’re ready to be left behind. With CuratedBy Button, publishers can adopt the same model and win in an AI-driven era of search and discovery.”

About Button

Button is the leading mobile commerce and retail media platform built for the creator economy. Powering frictionless commerce experiences between the world's largest retailers, publishers, and creator networks, Button is one of the largest independent drivers of commerce on the internet. Button drives over $1B in commerce per month, and has been named a best place to work every year since its founding.

