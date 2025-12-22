Button Surpasses $25 Billion in All time Commerce on the Platform with 2025 Proving to be a Breakout Year Powered by the Creator Economy and Continued Growth of Commerce Media and Affiliate Marketing

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Button today announced that it achieved its highest Gross Merchandise Sales (GMS) in company history, surpassing $25B all time, with $10B in 2025, marking a milestone year defined by rapid growth, product innovation, and deepened partnerships across the commerce ecosystem.

In 2025, Button-powered commerce surpassed $2.9B in App GMS, representing over 91% year-over-year growth and reinforcing Button’s position as a leading technology platform driving measurable revenue for creators and affiliates, retailer brands, and publishers.

“This milestone reflects the trust our partners place in Button and the relentless focus our team has on turning intent into action,” said Michael Jaconi, CEO at Button. “In a year of major industry shifts, Button doubled down on performance, transparency, and innovation and the results speak for themselves.”

A Year of Product Momentum

2025 was a breakout year for Button’s product portfolio, with multiple launches, new partnerships, and investments designed to help partners capture more value from every tap.

Key highlights from 2025 include:

Button’s Integration with Linktree to bring AI-powered dynamic links to the over 50 million creators who rely on Linktree’s "link in bio” to drive higher conversions and smoother shopping experiences. Using AI-powered dynamic links, Button drives Linktree users to the most relevant destination to purchase (e.g. a retailer’s app) tailored to their unique shopping journey. This not only simplifies the shopping process but also boosts revenue by driving higher conversion rates.

Creator Media Launch: seamlessly integrating retail media strategies into creator content, enabling brands, sellers, and the manufacturers to connect performance budgets to creators, and empowering creators and creator networks to monetize their influence.

CuratedBy Launch: allowing creators and publishers to deliver shoppable collections, product spotlights and discovery destinations directly on social platforms or on-site environments where audiences are already engaged, while matching editorial voice and branding. Users can track revenue/spend as well as engagement and attribute clicks across every page and channel, reducing manual effort so editorial teams can focus on creating new content.



Additionally, Button was recognized in the eighth annual MarTech Breakthrough awards as the "Best Mobile Marketing Platform" for its work in simplifying and enhancing the mobile commerce marketing and shopping experiences; and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm that specializes in partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to capitalize on transformational growth.

Together, each of these innovations helped partners drive incremental revenue while delivering better, more seamless experiences for users.

Accelerating Partner Growth

Button’s record GMS was fueled by strong performance across its partner network, with partners seeing stronger conversion and more efficient monetization after using the platform, including a 175% increase in app installs, 114% higher revenue per tap, 55% increase in sales from app-to-app, and 40% higher mobile affiliate revenue. These results underscore Button’s effectiveness in helping partners unlock incremental growth, driving higher conversion and stronger monetization across mobile commerce experiences.

Button’s mission remains clear: to empower the companies shaping the creator and affiliate economy - fueling mobile growth with innovation and new paths to monetization.

About Button

Button is the leading commerce optimization platform that uses AI technology to improve the performance of creator and affiliate marketing. The platform is used by the world's largest retailers, publishers, and creator networks to drive better shopping experiences, improved attribution, and new inventory for retail media. When combined, companies like Uber see revenue grow by 100% for the channels where Button is implemented. Button has been named a best place to work every year since its founding. It's backed by PSG, Redpoint, Norwest, and Icon Ventures.

