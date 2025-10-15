Progress Software Launches Automate MFT: The Next Generation of File Transfer Solutions, Cutting File Transfer Costs by Up to 50%

Modern SaaS platform streamlines secure file transfer automation—reducing manual processes, scripting and infrastructure overhead to improve compliance and boost productivity

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the launch of Progress® Automate MFT, a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that redefines secure file transfer automation for modern enterprises.

As more businesses build out their automation and AI strategies, IT teams face mounting pressure to move sensitive data reliably, in greater quantities than ever, while managing aging infrastructure, fragile scripts and strict compliance requirements. Manual file transfers and legacy tools often lead to inefficiencies, downtime and security weaknesses—introducing risk and diverting valuable resources from innovation.

Automate MFT addresses these challenges head-on with a scalable, cloud-native platform that streamlines automation and minimizes reliance on scripting. By eliminating hidden costs tied to on-premises infrastructure and reducing administrative burden, organizations can achieve up to 50% lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional systems, boost productivity, reduce overhead and reallocate resources to strategic initiatives.

“Serving the financial sector, reliability and auditability aren’t optional. Progress has created a solution that helps IT meet the security and compliance demands we’re held to for file transfers, while reducing the overhead required to support that automation,” said Todd Ruthman, Director of IT, Copp Clark. “As a lean core IT team with compliance-driven operations, Automate MFT is a great fit—no bulky installs, no upgrade or patch management, just secure automation delivered as a service that lets us easily integrate our internal systems.”

“Enterprises continue to struggle with legacy file transfer systems that are difficult to scale, costly to maintain and increasingly vulnerable to compliance and security risks,” said Shari Lava, Research Vice President, AI and Automation, IDC. “Organizations need to upgrade to modern MFT solutions that are both secure and cloud-native that can be better, faster and operate with greater scalability. By streamlining automation and strengthening oversight, modern MFT solutions built for today helps IT teams modernize operations while maintaining control and confidence.”

Key Features Include:

Coordinator-Agent Architecture : Microservices-based topology with lightweight agents deployed across cloud and private networks, managed from a centralized interface—ideal for hybrid and distributed environments.

: Microservices-based topology with lightweight agents deployed across cloud and private networks, managed from a centralized interface—ideal for hybrid and distributed environments. No-Code Automation Builder & Scheduling : Point-and-click interface for building and scheduling workflows, eliminating scripting and accelerating deployment.

: Point-and-click interface for building and scheduling workflows, eliminating scripting and accelerating deployment. Shared Credential & Schedule Libraries : Reusable libraries simplify administration, such as rotating passwords across hundreds of endpoints in a single step.

: Reusable libraries simplify administration, such as rotating passwords across hundreds of endpoints in a single step. Organizational Tools for Task Management : Folders and tags streamline organization and filtering of hundreds or thousands of tasks—no complex naming conventions required.

: Folders and tags streamline organization and filtering of hundreds or thousands of tasks—no complex naming conventions required. Task Versioning & Milestone Recovery : Automatically saves up to 200 task versions and 100 named milestones for quick restore, enabling flexibility and control.

: Automatically saves up to 200 task versions and 100 named milestones for quick restore, enabling flexibility and control. Security & Compliance Oversight: Built on leading cloud infrastructure with an enterprise-grade security framework, Automate MFT supports SOC 2 Type 1 and HIPAA standards through built-in encryption, role-based access controls and multi-factor authentication—helping organizations protect data, monitor activity and verify delivery with confidence.

“Automate MFT marks a true shift in the managed file transfer market,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress Software. “This new modern solution was built from the ground up to solve organizations’ automation needs in today’s world, as automation and AI drive increases in business velocity. It is designed to help organizations modernize operations, safeguard data and scale with confidence, while freeing up time and budget to focus on innovation.”

Automate MFT is the newest addition to Progress’ file transfer portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to delivering secure and scalable solutions for data movement. To learn more about Automate MFT, visit https://www.progress.com/automate-mft or register for the October 30 release webinar.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com