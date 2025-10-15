PathAI Expands AISight Dx with v2.17 Release: Presentation Queues for Tumor Boards, Consult Workflows and Voice-Enabled Reporting

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, the global leader in AI-powered pathology, today announced AISight® Dx1 v2.17, introducing three new capabilities to its cloud-based digital pathology image management system. Built to support both lab operations and translational research, this release empowers teams to accelerate case organization, collaborate in real time, and reduce friction in daily diagnostic workflows.

What’s new in AISight Dx v2.17:

Transforming Tumor Board Preparation with AISight Live Queues

AISight Dx v2.17 delivers a redesigned queueing system integrated with AISight Live to help labs efficiently build, save, and share curated slide and case sets for tumor boards, education, and training. Highlights include proactive case suggestions, automatic queueing from accession pages, bulk add for cases or slides, drag and drop with reordering, grouping by metadata (e.g., case) with folder parity, item nicknames, and shareable saved queues in a new Library > Queues tab, enabling users to create dynamic, ready-for-presentation queues in advance for tumor boards, teaching sessions, and other use cases.

Enhancing Consult Workflows

AISight Dx v2.17 adds an optional, lab-configurable secondary review workflow. Labs can keep using the informal mentions and notifications approach or enable a structured flow. When enabled, the case assignment dashboard includes a Secondary reviewer column to assign pathologists; assignees see a Mark Viewed control in the slide viewer; viewed or unviewed status appears on hover in the Secondary reviewer column; and assignment and viewing alerts appear in the notification center. This provides a more formal, standardized process for consults while preserving lab flexibility.

Seamless Voice-enabled Reporting

Through a new collaboration with Voicebrook, AISight Dx supports speech-driven dictation and structured reporting within the AISight Dx workflow, helping pathologists reduce manual entry and maintain diagnostic flow. The compatibility is designed to connect slide review in AISight Dx with Voicebrook’s voice-enabled tooling, which supports dictation and voice-commands. This capability is built for pathologists and focuses on reporting by voice within anatomic pathology workflows.

“AISight Dx v2.17 is built to make tumor boards and consults simpler and more effective, while giving pathologists finer-grained control over how they interact with algorithm results,” said Andy Beck, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of PathAI.“With presentation queues, a flexible consult workflow, and annotation insights, teams can prepare, present, and collaborate with greater confidence and speed.”

1. AISight® Dx is FDA-cleared for primary diagnosis in the US , and is CE‑IVD–marked for primary diagnosis in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland.

