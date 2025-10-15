Interlink Electronics Announces Conversion of Series A Preferred Stock to Common Stock

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK) (the “Company”), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronic solutions, announced today the conversion (the “Mandatory Conversion”) of all outstanding shares of 8.00% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) pursuant to and in accordance with Section 7 of the Company’s Certificate of Designations, Preferences, Limitations Restrictions and Relative Rights of Series A Preferred Stock (as amended, the “Certificate of Designations”).

Under Section 7 of the Certificate of Designations, the Company may elect to automatically convert all shares of Series A Preferred Stock into shares of Common Stock of the Company, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), at any time on or after April 22, 2022 if the closing price of the Common Stock equals or exceeds one hundred twenty percent (120%) of the Conversion Price (as defined in the Certificate of Designations), or $10.00 per share, for at least twenty (20) Trading Days (as defined in the Certificate of Designations) within a period of thirty (30) consecutive Trading Days immediately preceding the business day on which the Company issues a press release announcing the mandatory conversion of Series A Preferred Stock (collectively, all of the foregoing, the “Conversion Conditions”). The foregoing Conversion Conditions have been satisfied, and thus each share of Series A Preferred Stock outstanding immediately prior to the Mandatory Conversion has, effective as of the issuance of this press release, been converted into three (3) shares of Common Stock pursuant to and in accordance with Section 7 of the Certificate of Designations.

Stockholders should direct any questions concerning the Mandatory Conversion to the Company, attention Ryan Hoffman, by email at rhoffman@iefsr.com or by telephone at (949) 504-4454.

