Lice Clinics of America Opens New Clinic in Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families in the western Chicago suburbs have a new reason to feel relieved when head lice strike. Lice Clinics of America, the world’s largest network of professional lice treatment centers, is proud to announce the opening of a new location in Elmhurst, Illinois, owned and operated by longtime locals Nick and Erin Hawn.

Parents of five and partners in business and life, the Hawns are no strangers to the stress lice can cause. Their journey began in 2016 when four of their daughters — and Erin — contracted lice just three weeks after the birth of their youngest child. After struggling to treat it at home with over-the-counter products, they found Lice Clinics of America — and it changed everything.

“After hours of combing, crying, and cleaning, I was sobbing in my daughter’s lap, convinced we’d all have lice forever,” said Erin. “Finding LCA’s one-and-done AirAllé® treatment was a game-changer — and inspired us to open our first clinic six months later.”

Since then, the Hawns have opened multiple clinics in Northern Illinois and are now excited to bring their trusted, judgment-free care to Elmhurst.

“We’re here for families who need support, not shame,” said Nick. “We’ve been there ourselves, and we’re here to help you get through it — fast and effectively.”

The new Elmhurst clinic offers Lice Clinics of America’s signature one-hour treatment using the FDA-cleared AirAllé® medical device, clinically proven to kill lice and over 99% of eggs — even pesticide-resistant strains.

Clinic Location and Details

Lice Clinics of America – Elmhurst

110 Schiller St, Suite 301

Elmhurst, IL 60126

Phone: (847) 596-0408

Website: www.liceclinicsofamerica.com/landing/elmhurst

Email: info@northernil.liceclinicsofamerica.com

Open 7 Days a Week – By Appointment

Monday–Friday: 9 AM – 10 PM

Saturday–Sunday: 9 AM – 5 PM

Join Us for Boo-tiful Saturday!

The clinic will participate in Elmhurst’s Boo-tiful Saturday Halloween event, featuring trick-or-treating, music, dancing, and family fun — right across from the clinic at Fountain Plaza.

About Lice Clinics of America

Lice Clinics of America (www.liceclinicsofamerica.com) is the world’s largest network of professional lice treatment clinics. Its AirAllé® device is an FDA-cleared Class I medical device that uses heated air to kill lice and eggs — without chemicals. The LCA franchise network is operated by Larada Sciences, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

