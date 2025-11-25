With Family Gatherings Underway This Thanksgiving, Lice Clinics of America Offers Simple Tips to Help Keep Head Lice Out of the Holiday Mix

Murray, UT, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Thanksgiving holiday brings families together for meals, sleep‑overs and extended visits, Lice Clinics of America reminds everyone that some unwanted visitors—head lice—may also thrive in those close‑contact settings.

“Holidays are a wonderful time to reconnect,” says Claire Roberts, CEO of Lice Clinics of America. “But because lice spread when heads touch, or children stay overnight in new places, we often see an uptick in cases right after big gatherings. With a few smart habits, families can enjoy the holiday without adding lice to the mix.”

Tips to Reduce Lice Risk During the Holidays

Dr. Krista Lauer, Medical Director for Lice Clinics of America, advises families to take the following steps over the holiday season:

Check early and often – If children are scratching their heads, or have had close contact with others, inspect their scalps — particularly behind the ears and near the nape of the neck. Tie long hair back – Braids, buns, or ponytails can reduce the chance of lice transfer during play or travel. Don’t panic — and don’t blame – Lice have nothing to do with hygiene. They’re simply skilled at spreading in close-knit settings. Seek expert treatment – Over-the-counter remedies often fail to eliminate lice eggs (“nits”), allowing infestations to continue. Lice Clinics of America uses a clinically proven heated-air technology that kills lice and eggs in a single, one-hour treatment—without pesticides.

“The real challenge with lice isn’t just the bugs you can see—it’s the eggs left behind,” said Dr. Lauer. “Missing just one or two eggs can restart the entire infestation cycle. Our clinics specialize in stopping that cycle fast, safely, and with minimal disruption to family life.”

A National Support Network for Families

With professional clinics across the U.S., Lice Clinics of America supports thousands of families year-round with lice checks, treatment solutions, and prevention products — including sprays, shampoos, and leave-in conditioners.

“We know families already have enough stress during the holidays,” added Roberts. “We’re here to help them enjoy this season lice-free, with peace of mind and proven solutions.”

To learn more, book a lice screening, or find your nearest clinic, visit www.liceclinicsofamerica.com.

About Lice Clinics of America



Lice Clinics of America (www.liceclinicsofamerica.com) is the world’s largest network of professional lice treatment clinics. The company’s AirAllé® device is an FDA-cleared Class I medical device clinically proven to kill lice and their eggs using controlled heated air. The LCA franchise network is operated by Larada Sciences, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.