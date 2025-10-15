Aeroflow Health Expands Access to Lactation Services for DC Medicaid Members

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced it is offering lactation care services through Aeroflow Breastpumps to Medicaid members of Wellpoint District of Columbia .

Aeroflow will now connect new and expecting mothers enrolled in DC’s Wellpoint Medicaid with a robust network of lactation consultants through virtual appointments and courses at little to no cost to them. Wellpoint Medicaid members now have access to educational courses and one-on-one appointments with certified lactation consultants, a database of free care guides, mental health resources and a supportive online community moderated by breastfeeding educators. These resources help parents prepare for breastfeeding, childbirth, infant nutrition and early postpartum baby care. Support is available before birth and continues as families navigate life with a newborn.

According to the March of Dimes, Medicaid covered 45.9% of births in the District of Columbia in 2023. Nearly half of new mothers depending on Medicaid for maternity care signals a need for expanded prenatal and postpartum support. In collaboration with Aeroflow Health, mothers enrolled in DC’s Wellpoint Medicaid can now easily access lactation care designed to ease the physical and emotional demands new parents often face before and after childbirth, all from the comfort of home.

“Lactation classes and general resources play a vital role in advancing maternal and infant health outcomes. We are grateful for the opportunity to deliver such personalized support to mothers in DC seeking guidance and confidence in their breastfeeding journey,” said Amanda Minimi, VP of Health Solution Marketing & Operations at Aeroflow Health. “Every family deserves the knowledge and resources to succeed during this critical stage of motherhood. This partnership removes common barriers to maternal care and ensures all Wellpoint Medicaid members have easy access to the tools that create healthier beginnings.”

Aeroflow’s lactation classes are offered through Aeroflow Breastpumps, which specializes in helping pregnant and nursing mothers. Wellpoint Medicaid members can learn more about the lactation consultations and courses available from Aeroflow by visiting www.aeroflowbreastpumps.com .

