FieldRoutes Showcases Continued Customer Growth and Future Vision at PestWorld 2025

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FieldRoutes , a ServiceTitan company and leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, today announced its continued partnership with the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) as a Strategic Partner at the 2025 PestWorld conference in Orlando, Florida. From October 21–24, FieldRoutes will join thousands of pest control professionals to celebrate innovation, growth, and the future of the industry.

Conference attendees can visit FieldRoutes at Booth #1213 to explore the latest updates to the platform and learn how top-performing pest control companies are streamlining operations, accelerating growth, and enhancing customer experiences through FieldRoutes’ technology.

“FieldRoutes is proud to stand alongside the incredible professionals who power the pest control industry,” said Dylan Henryson, general manager, FieldRoutes. “Our customers’ success continues to inspire everything we do, from driving innovation across our platform to deepening our partnership with NPMA and PWIPM. Together, we’re building a stronger, smarter, and more connected future for pest management.”

This year’s PestWorld will also include a breakout session featuring ServiceTitan Co-Founder and President, Vahe Kuzoyan, titled “Built for What’s Next: AI and the Future of Field Services.” Taking place Wednesday, October 22, from 1:30–2:45 p.m. in Room Canary 3/4, the session will highlight how Titan Intelligence is unlocking a new era of automation, helping field service companies double or even triple back-office productivity without increasing headcount.

FieldRoutes customers continue to outperform other businesses , according to the 2025 Pest Control Technology (PCT) Top 100 list . Based on 2024 data, FieldRoutes customers grew at a median rate 1.5x faster than non-FieldRoutes companies. Additionally, 40 of the Top 100 pest control companies—and six of the Top 10—use the FieldRoutes or ServSuite platforms, underscoring FieldRoutes’ impact on the industry’s top performers.

Attendees can connect with FieldRoutes representatives at Booth #1213 throughout PestWorld 2025 or visit FieldRoutes.com to learn more about the platform.

