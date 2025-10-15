Vivian Health Launches AI Assistant for Recruiters to Transform Healthcare Hiring

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivian Health, the largest online marketplace for healthcare talent with over 2.5 million registered users, today announced the launch of its AI Assistant for recruiting. The debut marks Vivian’s evolution into an AI-powered marketplace, designed to remove barriers from the healthcare job search and hiring process.

AI Assistant is fully integrated into the Vivian platform and built on deep healthcare domain expertise. With a data footprint of over one million job searches and over 2.7 million job applications per year, Vivian leverages intelligent matching, transparent salary data, and healthcare-specific requirements—including licenses, certifications, and skills—across more than 250,000 job opportunities. The result: a smarter, faster, and more transparent way for clinicians to discover the most relevant jobs and quickly connect with employers.

As AI adoption accelerates across healthcare in areas like patient care and administrative workflows, Vivian is driving change further upstream. Hiring and recruiting remain one of the industry’s toughest challenges, particularly amid ongoing labor shortages and growing demand for flexibility and balance among clinicians.

Vivian’s AI Assistant tackles this bottleneck head on, streamlining what has long been an opaque and time-consuming process to instead meet clinicians where they are. With over half of job applications submitted by candidates outside standard business hours, AI Assistant ensures instant answers, faster responses, and real-time screenings at all times of the day and week—resulting in shorter time to placement. This helps healthcare professionals more easily find roles that fit their lives and supports longer, more sustainable careers in healthcare.

Built on Exclusive Marketplace Data

Vivian’s AI Assistant was developed using the company’s proprietary marketplace data, creating an experience tailored to the unique needs of clinicians and recruiters in the healthcare industry. Since launching in beta, healthcare staffing agencies using AI Assistant have seen candidate responsiveness increase 4x and conversion rates increase by over 10–15% from application to successful job placement.

That’s because AI Assistant organizes, cleans, and standardizes job data to ensure postings are accurate and up to date, giving candidates a clear, real-time view of available opportunities. It also addresses one of the most time-consuming and inefficient steps in the hiring process—the completion of candidate profiles and submission packets—by allowing clinicians to easily add their relevant licenses, certifications, and skills to their profiles, flagging any missing requirements, and providing real-time alerts when they qualify for a specific role. This removes guesswork from the application process, creating greater confidence and clarity among candidates and a more efficient hiring funnel for recruiters—ultimately helping fill critical roles faster, with less friction and less cost.

In fact, recruiters gain a head start with qualified applicants by tapping into detailed candidate profiles proactively screened by AI Assistant. This reduces time spent on administrative tasks and allows recruiters to focus on building relationships with top talent. Its “always-on” design ensures engagement doesn’t stop when the workday ends, effectively reducing recruiter response times to near instant—compared to the typical 4 to 12 hours. This, in turn, eliminates delays and fosters real-time engagement.

With AI Assistant, recruiters are also getting clinicians ready for submission substantially faster: of candidates who complete the full screening and submission process, 50% do so within 30 minutes of applying, compared to the four to eight hours it typically takes a recruiter to do it on their own.

“Bringing AI to healthcare hiring is about more than just automation—it’s about re-architecting the entire experience,” said Parth Bhakta, co-founder and CEO of Vivian Health. “Our AI Assistant was built to address outdated, time-consuming processes that frustrate clinicians and recruiters and slow down hiring. Our solution dramatically enhances recruiting for all healthcare employers, enabling them to be more nimble and reduce the time and cost it takes to convert candidates to placements, all while enhancing the overall hiring experience for both candidates and recruiters.”

By removing friction starting from the very first step of the employment journey, Vivian is helping ensure more clinicians not only enter the healthcare workforce, but remain there in jobs that work for them.

“AI isn’t just making our process faster, it’s redefining how we think about recruiting,” said Meg Vernon, Chief Customer Officer at Stability Healthcare. “We’re reducing time consuming tasks and focusing on an intelligent experience for clinicians and recruiters alike. Automation allows us to focus on people, not processes, fostering a relationship-driven model that empowers clinicians to thrive and helps facilities build sustainable, high-performing teams.”

Availability

Starting today, clinicians browsing and applying for jobs on Vivian’s platform will have access to AI Assistant.

About Vivian Health

Vivian Health, an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC), is the largest online marketplace for healthcare talent, transforming how clinicians find jobs and connect with employers. Featuring intelligent matching, transparent salary information, and the widest selection of opportunities—spanning staff roles, per diem shifts, local contracts, and travel positions—more than 2.5 million healthcare professionals turn to Vivian to find their perfect job opportunity.

Built into its platform, Vivian’s new AI Assistant enables healthcare systems, travel nursing agencies, and allied health agencies to engage with quality candidates and fill critical roles faster than ever before, and with greater efficiency. Vivian is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York City. To learn more, visit vivian.com .

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Vivian Health

vivianhealth@launchsquad.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f71a8db6-40a7-44e8-8a8c-3c7063515d94