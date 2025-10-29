Vivian Health Partners with Hallmark to Power Faster, Smarter Hiring

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivian Health, the largest online marketplace for healthcare talent serving more than 2.5 million clinicians, and Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc., the leader in workforce intelligence and enablement, today announced a strategic partnership designed to transform how agencies and healthcare facilities connect with top-tier clinicians. The collaboration integrates Vivian’s AI-enabled hiring technology into Hallmark’s Flexible Workforce and Total Vendor Management solutions within its Workforce Intelligence and Enablement Platform, enabling seamless submission of travel, per diem and local clinician candidates—including nurses and allied health professionals.

Vivian Health and its proprietary AI Assistant, which is powered by over one million job searches and 2.7 million applications annually, leverages healthcare-specific data, such as licenses and certifications, to match candidates with the right fit across more than 250,000 job opportunities. This integration results in a more streamlined hiring process through intelligent screening, automated profile and packet generation, and one-click submissions—boosting recruiter efficiency, improving conversion rates, and freeing up time to focus on building relationships with clinicians.

“We’re thrilled to extend the power of Vivian’s AI-driven hiring tools into Hallmark’s ecosystem, bringing automation and intelligence to critical workflows that have traditionally been manual and time-consuming,” said Parth Bhakta, CEO of Vivian Health. “This integration enables staffing agencies to operate more efficiently while offering clinicians a faster, more seamless experience from initial interest to final placement.”

The partnership between Vivian Health and Hallmark is a natural fit optimizing the hiring process and helping health systems maintain high-quality care by placing the right talent quickly and efficiently.

“At Hallmark, we’re committed to bringing smarter, more flexible workforce solutions to the healthcare industry,” said Bharat Sundaram, CEO of Hallmark. “Our partnership with Vivian Health is a powerful step forward in advancing our mission to help health systems better match labor supply with demand, reduce overall labor expenses, and maintain quality of care.”

Staffing agencies interested in enabling the integration should reach out to their Hallmark or Vivian representative or contact partnerships@vivian.com.

About Vivian Health:

Vivian Health, an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC), is the largest online marketplace for healthcare talent, transforming how clinicians find jobs and connect with employers. Featuring intelligent matching, transparent salary information, and the widest selection of opportunities—spanning staff roles, per diem shifts, local contracts, and travel positions—more than 2.5 million healthcare professionals turn to Vivian to find their perfect job opportunity.

Built into its platform, Vivian’s new AI Assistant enables healthcare systems, travel nursing agencies, and allied health agencies to engage with quality candidates and fill critical roles faster than ever before, and with greater efficiency. Vivian is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York City. To learn more, visit vivian.com.

About Hallmark

Hallmark is the leader in Workforce Intelligence and Enablement, providing technology for health systems and provider groups nationwide. The platform combines workforce intelligence, flexible workforce management, total workforce vendor management and provider enablement to help health systems optimize labor spend, integrate physician performance and compensation, and improve workforce engagement and retention.

Serving more than 50 health systems, Hallmark’s technology manages over $10 billion in physician compensation annually, enables sourcing of 25K+ clinicians, and supports over 100K+ users daily. By delivering real-time insights and AI-enabled automation, Hallmark empowers health system leaders to drive sustainable margin improvement while advancing access, quality, and staff well-being.

Discover why leading health systems trust Hallmark at hallmarkhcs.com and follow on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Media inquiries can be directed to PR@vivian.com