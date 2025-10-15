Spectrio Partners with Screenverse to Monetize Enterprise Digital Signage

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrio , a premier provider of digital signage solutions for enterprise environments, today announced a strategic partnership with Screenverse , a leading programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) monetization partner. This collaboration further enhances Spectrio's existing monetization capabilities within its extensive ecosystem of network partners, while marking a pivotal entry for Screenverse into the enterprise space.

This partnership empowers Spectrio's network of partners with a powerful revenue stream through programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. By integrating Screenverse's programmatic DOOH capabilities, Spectrio's partners can seamlessly offer their clients an avenue to Screenverse’s advertising clients, driving incremental revenue on a per-screen basis. Screenverse will bring its cutting-edge programmatic DOOH technology to a broader range of businesses, further solidifying its position as a leader in the programmatic digital out-of-home (prDOOH) advertising landscape.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision to bring modern advertising infrastructure to every connected screen,” said David Weinfeld, CEO of Screenverse. “By connecting Spectrio’s robust network with Screenverse’s programmatic monetization platform, we’re creating a new path for businesses to generate incremental revenue while enhancing the overall value of their digital signage investment.”

A key benefit of this partnership for Spectrio customers is the ability to offset monthly licensing fees through a turnkey model that enables screens to participate in premium, brand-safe ad campaigns without additional operational burden. The additional revenue generated through programmatic DOOH advertising provides a tangible financial advantage, enhancing the value proposition of Spectrio's digital signage solutions. This incremental ad revenue can help offset monthly licensing fees, reinvest in screen expansion, and improve ROI across locations.

“Spectrio has always focused on delivering solutions that drive engagement and measurable business impact,” said Ron Levac, Chief Innovation Officer. “Partnering with Screenverse allows us to offer our customers access to top tier campaigns—turning every screen into a monetizable media opportunity.”

Together, Spectrio and Screenverse are enabling a scalable, transparent, and sustainable ad ecosystem that benefits advertisers, media owners, and technology partners alike. As demand for premium, contextually relevant digital environments continues to surge, this partnership positions both companies at the forefront of innovation in the converging worlds of digital signage and programmatic media.

About Spectrio

Spectrio is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions, helping businesses connect with their audiences through digital signage, interactive kiosks, audience measurement, in-store media solutions, and more. Powering more than 150,000 locations worldwide, Spectrio blends intuitive technology with award-winning creative services to deliver experiences that inform, influence, and inspire.

For more information, please visit: www.spectrio.com

About Screenverse

Screenverse is the leading partner for DOOH media owners, specializing in monetization and ad management solutions that scale programmatic revenue. Established in 2020, Screenverse has built the largest network of DOOH inventory in the physical world, with over 120,000+ digital screens across 21 networks, including billboards, urban panels, retail, and residential environments. Connecting advertisers to premium media nationwide through both programmatic and direct channels, Screenverse delivers meaningful results for brands, agencies, and media owners alike.

For more information, please visit: www.screenversemedia.com/

Contact Information