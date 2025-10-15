Solo.io Launches Solo Enterprise for agentgateway and Solo Labs for MCP

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io , the leading provider of cloud native connectivity and AI-ready infrastructure, today announced Solo Enterprise for agentgateway , an enterprise distribution of the leading open source agentgateway project in the Linux Foundation. Solo Enterprise for agentgateway provides the advanced security, observability, and governance capabilities organizations require to safely and securely support agentic protocols such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A) in production. To further accelerate MCP adoption in partnership with customers, Solo.io announced the introduction of Solo Labs for MCP, a full lifecycle engagement offering focused on enabling organizations to build and operationalize MCP tools from initial use case to production deployment.

Solo created the agentgateway project in early 2025 as the industry’s first AI-native data plane to cover the full range of agentic use cases across LLMs, tools, inferencing, and multi-agent communication. The project became part of the Linux Foundation in July with broad support from member organizations including Microsoft, T-mobile, Dell, CoreWeave, and Akamai for the project’s mission to build the future of agentic connectivity in an open, vendor-neutral community and governance framework. Strong momentum and contribution in the community have driven the project to over 1,000 GitHub stars in the first six months.

While most vendors attempt to retrofit existing API and AI gateways with MCP support, this approach ends badly with real risks of prominent feature gaps, poor performance, and incomplete protocol support. Agentgateway was built from the ground up to support agentic protocols such as MCP, with native support for full protocol features, market leading performance, and the ability to virtualize and federate MCP tool servers to provide a single access and governance point for MCP interactions. When compared to an existing alternative AI gateway implementation, agentgateway offers 300x better memory utilization, 35x higher throughput, and more than 100x reduction in latency.

"We've been working with the agentgateway community and enterprise customers to understand what it actually takes to get agents, MCP tools, and LLM integrations to production,” said Idit Levine, CEO and Founder of Solo.io. “Solo Enterprise for agentgateway and Solo Labs for MCP represent a critical milestone in this journey to bridge the production gap and deliver real ROI for AI initiatives.”

Solo Enterprise for agentgateway builds on this open source foundation to deliver a broad range of features organizations require to operationalize agentic connectivity and get agents deployed in production. Key feature areas include:

Full lifecycle MCP security and governance: Enterprises face new attack vectors as agents interpret natural-language context and invoke tools dynamically. Solo Enterprise for agentgateway goes beyond MCP authentication and authorization to support onboarding, registration, tool server fingerprinting, versioning, and runtime policy to protect against tool poisoning, rug-pulls, tool shadowing, and naming collisions before they start.

Enterprises face new attack vectors as agents interpret natural-language context and invoke tools dynamically. Solo Enterprise for agentgateway goes beyond MCP authentication and authorization to support onboarding, registration, tool server fingerprinting, versioning, and runtime policy to protect against tool poisoning, rug-pulls, tool shadowing, and naming collisions before they start. Last-mile security and identity: Enterprise deployments of MCP require more than just securing your MCP endpoint - authentication and authorization controls must extend to services tools are calling (e.g. Google, GitHub, Salesforce) for end-to-end security. Solo Enterprise for agentgateway provides an advanced implementation of secure elicitation to seamlessly integrate service identity with existing enterprise IdP and IAM infrastructure. Existing MCP tool servers that don’t support elicitation can be automatically wrapped allowing for immediate and uniform security without requiring additional development effort in your MCP server.

Enterprise deployments of MCP require more than just securing your MCP endpoint - authentication and authorization controls must extend to services tools are calling (e.g. Google, GitHub, Salesforce) for end-to-end security. Solo Enterprise for agentgateway provides an advanced implementation of secure elicitation to seamlessly integrate service identity with existing enterprise IdP and IAM infrastructure. Existing MCP tool servers that don’t support elicitation can be automatically wrapped allowing for immediate and uniform security without requiring additional development effort in your MCP server. Verifiable least privilege security posture: Providing specific, enforceable, and auditable authorization controls is critical for controlling the surface area of attack vectors and hallucinations. Agentgateway supports automatic, secure token exchange for agent and tool interactions to isolate permissions to exactly what is required for an agent and tool to act on a user’s behalf. End-to-end audit trails for user interactions with agents and tools are cryptographically verifiable to support attestation and access reporting controls.

Providing specific, enforceable, and auditable authorization controls is critical for controlling the surface area of attack vectors and hallucinations. Agentgateway supports automatic, secure token exchange for agent and tool interactions to isolate permissions to exactly what is required for an agent and tool to act on a user’s behalf. End-to-end audit trails for user interactions with agents and tools are cryptographically verifiable to support attestation and access reporting controls. Drop-in integration for safe-by-default MCP deployment: Agentgateway drops into your existing agentic framework, IDE, or application as a virtualized MCP tool server requiring no refactors or code changes. Deploy as an Ambient waypoint for transparent traffic redirection, tool-server sandboxing, and automatic gateway injection. You can even import OpenAPI specs and expose them as governed MCP tools to accelerate adoption.

As part of today’s announcement, Solo.io also introduced Solo Labs for MCP, a full-lifecycle engagement that pairs forward-deployed experts from Solo with customer teams to accelerate MCP adoption from design through production. The offering allows organizations to avoid months of trial-and-error in proof of concept projects that never have a chance of making it to production. Solo Labs combines the engineering expertise behind the agentgateway project with customer domain knowledge to kickstart MCP development, integration, security, and observability for production-ready MCP deployments.

These new enterprise-ready features and services mark a major step forward in making agentic connectivity safe, governed, and ready for enterprise production. By unifying protection, observability, and policy enforcement across agents, tools, and services, Solo.io ’s new enterprise version transforms the complexity of multi-agent architectures into a secure, scalable, and production-ready platform unmatched on the market today.

