Solo.io Brings Agent Skills to the Kubernetes Ecosystem

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA – Solo.io , the leading provider of cloud native connectivity and AI-ready infrastructure, announced the launch of agentregistry, a centralized, trusted, and curated open source registry for AI applications and artifacts. Solo.io is also announcing Agent Skills, which are modular, context-aware capabilities that can be composed, shared, and executed deterministically by an agent to achieve complex goals. Now with kagent , agentgateway , and agentregistry , Solo.io is delivering the full stack of connectivity, runtime, and registry capabilities to provide a complete agentic infrastructure platform across Kubernetes and AI ecosystems.

Agent Skills, recently introduced by Anthropic , provides a new way for agents to improve how they perform specific tasks through folders that include instructions, scripts, and resources that can be loaded only when needed. While Skills package procedural knowledge into composable resources that transform general-purpose agents into specialized agents, Solo.io recognized that enterprises need a secure, governed way to manage, share, and operationalize these new capabilities across their AI infrastructure.

"We're at an inflection point in AI where agents are moving beyond simple tool calling to dynamically writing and executing their own code," said Idit Levine, Founder and CEO of Solo.io. "Skills represent the future of how agents will extend themselves. What people haven't fully realized yet is that in the future, an agent won't just connect to pre-built tools —it will understand your request, write the code it needs to accomplish the task, execute it in a sandbox, and even share that capability with other agents. We're making sure the Kubernetes ecosystem is ready for that future today."

Bridging the Production Gap for Enterprise AI

Agentregistry addresses a critical missing and in-demand piece in enterprise AI infrastructure: the ability to securely publish, discover, version, and share AI capabilities across an organization. While the community-created MCP registry provides a starting point for MCP servers, enterprises require additional layers of security, governance, and metadata management that agentregistry provides.

"Platform teams are the unsung heroes who will bridge the production gap for AI initiatives," said Keith Babo, VP of Product Marketing at Solo.io. "They need the right tools to operationalize these technologies. Agentregistry, combined with kagent and agentgateway, provides the complete agentic infrastructure stack that enterprises need to bring AI to production in Kubernetes."

Skills as a First-Class Citizen

What sets agentregistry apart is its pioneering support for Skills across multiple AI frameworks and platforms. Skills differ fundamentally from existing approaches like prompt engineering or retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), representing a more sophisticated method for agents to acquire capabilities. The registry's design enables a powerful workflow, creating a shared repository of AI capabilities that transcends individual platforms.

