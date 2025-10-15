ADME Toxicology Testing Market Size to Reach USD 14.40 Billion by 2033 Due to the Rising Drug Discovery and Outsourcing to CROs – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADME Toxicology Testing Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global ADME Toxicology Testing Market was valued at USD 6.64 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 14.40 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.17% during the forecast period of 2026–2033. The U.S. ADME toxicology testing market leads with a valuation of USD 2.18 billion in 2025E, expected to surpass USD 4.69 billion by 2033, driven by strong pharmaceutical R&D spending, increasing outsourcing to CROs, and rapid adoption of advanced in vitro and AI-based testing models.

Rising discovery of new molecular entities (NMEs), biologics, and gene therapies is fueling preclinical ADME/Tox studies, while the shift toward outsourcing to contract research organizations (CROs) is accelerating time-to-market and lowering costs for drug developers globally.





ADME Toxicology Testing Market Overview

ADME toxicology testing is a crucial component of drug development, assisting researchers in the evaluation of a compound's absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME) with its associated toxicological properties. A huge transition from traditional in vivo tests to in vitro and in silico testing platform has happened in the market place over the past decade, enhancing speed and predictive potential in preclinical assessment.

High investments on R&D, sophisticated preclinical infrastructure and rigorous regulatory compliance frameworks by FDA are making U.S. to lead the global landscape. This has been complemented by the increasing footprint of large scale CROs as well as innovation spurred by adoption of Artificial Intelligence based predictive toxicology platforms that have enhanced its hold on the market.

On the flip side, Asia-Pacific is becoming the fastest-growing territory, given China's low-cost testing, expanding biotech infrastructure, and increasing biologics pipelines, along with bioproduction circuits in India.

Major Players in the ADME Toxicology Testing Market Include:

Charles River Laboratories

Covance Inc. (LabCorp)

WuXi AppTec

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BioIVT

Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

QPS Holdings, LLC

Cyprotex (Evotec AG)

Sekisui XenoTech, LLC

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Segment Insights:

By Technology

The cell culture segment dominated the ADME toxicology testing market with a revenue share of about 44.82% in 2025E, due to its high-throughput, cost-effective, and predictive in vitro capabilities. The high throughput segment will grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 10.81% CAGR between 2026 and 2033, due to increasing demand for rapid, large-scale compound screening, efficiency in drug discovery, and adoption of automated, AI-driven, and predictive toxicology technologies.

By Application

The systemic toxicity segment was estimated to be the largest revenue generator with an approximate 54.88% of the total market share in 2025E, as it evaluates overall drug safety across organs. The renal toxicity segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of around 10.96%, by 2026-2033, due to increasing incidence of kidney-related drug side effects, rising biologics and small-molecule development, and demand for early, predictive preclinical toxicity assessment.

By Method

The cellular assay segment accounted for the highest share of revenues in the ADME toxicology testing market at 45.84% in the year 2025E, owing to it enable precise, high-throughput evaluation of drug effects at the cellular level. The biochemical assay platforms segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of approximately 10.69% during the predicted period from 2026-2033, due to increasing demand for rapid enzyme and protein interaction analysis globally.

By End-User

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the ADME toxicology testing market at around 45.86%in 2025E, as they conduct extensive drug discovery and preclinical studies. The contract research organizations (CROs) segment will have the highest CAGR of nearly 10.49% during 2026–2033, due to increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, cost-efficiency, access to specialized expertise, and demand for faster, high-quality preclinical testing services.

By Region

North America dominates the ADME toxicology testing market with a market share of 43.60% 2025E, due to its large concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, high R&D expenditure, and advanced preclinical infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the ADME toxicology testing market, registering a CAGR of 11.10% over the forecast period, due to increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D activities, cost-effective preclinical testing, and the expanding presence of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in countries including China and India.

Recent News:

In March 2024, expanded US toxicology lab; October 2025: Launched AI-driven predictive toxicology platform, enhancing preclinical ADME/Tox study speed and accuracy.

In June 2024, opened Singapore ADME/Tox lab for biologics and gene therapies; February 2025: Introduced high-throughput 3D cell culture services, improving predictive accuracy.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you track FDA, EMA, and ICH approvals, regulatory submission success rates, GLP/GCP compliance, and frequency of audits/inspections in ADME/Tox studies.

– helps you track FDA, EMA, and ICH approvals, regulatory submission success rates, GLP/GCP compliance, and frequency of audits/inspections in ADME/Tox studies. PRECLINICAL R&D METRICS – helps you evaluate number of compounds tested, average testing duration per compound, failure rates, in-house vs. outsourced study share, and team size per preclinical study.

– helps you evaluate number of compounds tested, average testing duration per compound, failure rates, in-house vs. outsourced study share, and team size per preclinical study. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION STATISTICS – helps you measure the share of in vitro, in vivo, and in silico methods, growth of organ-on-chip and 3D cell culture adoption, AI-based predictive toxicology uptake, HTS implementation, and regional penetration of microfluidics/lab-on-chip technologies.

– helps you measure the share of in vitro, in vivo, and in silico methods, growth of organ-on-chip and 3D cell culture adoption, AI-based predictive toxicology uptake, HTS implementation, and regional penetration of microfluidics/lab-on-chip technologies. INVESTMENT & FUNDING DATA – helps you assess number of investments/funding rounds, annual R&D spend, government vs. private funding share, M&A and partnership activity, and average deal value in the ADME/Tox market.

– helps you assess number of investments/funding rounds, annual R&D spend, government vs. private funding share, M&A and partnership activity, and average deal value in the ADME/Tox market. MARKET GROWTH & ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you identify trends in CRO/biotech adoption, emerging technologies uptake, and expansion of preclinical testing services across geographies.

– helps you identify trends in CRO/biotech adoption, emerging technologies uptake, and expansion of preclinical testing services across geographies. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge key players’ market positioning, growth projections, service offerings, and strategic partnerships, supporting benchmarking and investment decisions.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.64 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 14.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.17 % From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments By Technology (Cell Culture, High Throughput, Molecular Imaging, OMICS Technology)



By Application (Systemic Toxicity, Renal Toxicity, Hepatotoxicity, Neurotoxicity, Other Toxicities)



By Method (Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In-Silica, Ex vivo)



By End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Regulatory & Government Agencies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

