EdgeMode Signs Agreement with Colliers to Advance AI Data Centre Development in Sweden

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode (OTC: EDGM), a global digital infrastructure and AI colocation company, today announced the signing of an agreement with Colliers International Property Consultants Limited (“Colliers”), a leading global real estate services and investment management company.

The agreement establishes a strategic collaboration to support the development of EdgeMode’s flagship AI-ready data centre project in Marviken, Sweden. The project encompasses a 20,000 m² freehold site with an initial secured power capacity of 20MW with expected total scale of 95MW by the end 2026.

Under the agreement, Colliers will act as sole advisor and strategic partner in identifying tenants, investors, joint venture partners, and funding solutions, as well as supporting the marketing strategy for the project. The collaboration aligns with EdgeMode’s mission to deliver next-generation, high-performance AI colocation infrastructure across Europe.

“This agreement with Colliers represents a significant step in bringing the Marviken site to market as one of Europe’s most advanced AI data centre opportunities,” said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode. “With Colliers’ expertise and global reach, we are confident in accelerating tenant engagement, funding, and strategic partnerships to realise the full potential of this site.”

“We are excited to be working with EdgeMode on such a transformative project,” said William Bellman, Director at Colliers. “With its scale, power capacity, and strategic location, the Marviken development represents a unique opportunity for hyperscale AI and colocation operators in Europe.”

The partnership reflects the growing demand for AI-optimized data centre infrastructure, as enterprises and cloud providers seek high-density, scalable, and sustainable facilities to meet surging AI and HPC workloads.

About EdgeMode:

EdgeMode is a next-generation digital infrastructure company, developing and operating AI-optimized colocation and compute facilities across strategic global locations. By combining advanced infrastructure with digital markets expertise, EdgeMode is enabling enterprises and partners to unlock scalable access to high-performance computing.

About Colliers:

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, Colliers’ 19,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

charlie@edgemode.io