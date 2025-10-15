Signature Systems, Inc. Partners With Ocean Casino Resort In Rollout Of Brand New Jersey Shore Ordering Experience

WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), the multi-award-winning technology company known for all-concept point-of-sale solutions, announced a state-of-the-art mobile ordering experience launching at one of its long-time partners, Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. Beachgoers at the legendary Shore Point can now order food and drinks right from the beach just by using the Ocean mobile app.

The newly launched mobile ordering experience from SSI allows guests to use comps in-app. Guests can order and receive their food without leaving the beach.

“At Ocean, we’re always evaluating new ways to elevate our guest experience. SSI offered us the ability to give our guests something that few locations across the country can compete with, further cementing our property as a national destination,” said John Forelli, SVP and Chief Information Officer at Ocean Casino Resort.

Ocean, which opened in 2018, has made waves on the Atlantic City Boardwalk with its luxurious amenities and unique offerings. This summer, it’s made an even bigger splash with guests staying at its casino and visitors alike, who will be able to have their meals served on the beach without ever stepping off their towels.

“Our recently launched mobile ordering experience is among the most unique features available on the gaming point of sale market today,” said John White, EVP/ CTO of Signature Systems, Inc. “Our partner, Ocean Casino Resort is the latest to take the plunge on this ordering experience just in time for the Jersey Shore’s busiest time of the year.”

About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services from Gaming & Leisure©.

About Ocean Casino Resort

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly" awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & TikTok.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3599f7c-a238-47af-8a49-ea6b167bbb75