Signature Systems, Inc. and Yellow Dog Software Launch Integrated Casino Inventory Solution with Osage Casinos

WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), a multi-award-winning provider of all-concept point-of-sale solutions, announced a new partnership with Yellow Dog Software, a leading inventory management platform. The integration connects Yellow Dog’s advanced inventory capabilities with SSI’s PDQ POS system, enabling operators to streamline operations, improve cost control, and gain real-time visibility across their properties.

The partnership was initiated to meet the inventory needs of Osage Casinos, a major name in tribal gaming. The integration, which went live in September, was first deployed to support convenience store reporting and ordering across the properties.

“For our retail stores to operate as efficiently as possible, we needed our inventory system to interface seamlessly with our POS,” said Joe Roybal, CIO at Osage Casinos. “SSI once again delivered a solution that exceeded expectations while helping us maintain the best possible guest experience.”

“We are excited to partner with Signature Systems and deliver our integrated inventory solution to their casino customers,” said Jay Livingood, CEO of Yellow Dog Software. “Together, we’re making it easier for operators to gain real-time visibility, streamline processes, and drive efficiency across all areas of their operations.”

How It Works

The integration between Yellow Dog Software and PDQ POS provides operators with complete control over both retail and food & beverage inventory:

Retail: SKUs created in Yellow Dog automatically sync to PDQ POS, while sales data flows back to Yellow Dog to update inventory in real time.

Food & Beverage: Menu items and modifiers from the POS are categorized into cost-of-goods departments for accurate reporting. Operators can also link menu items to recipes, enabling ingredient-level depletion tracking and comparison of actual vs. theoretical usage.





“Our newest partnership with Yellow Dog Software gives our customers access to another premium, fully integrated solution within PDQ POS,” said John White, EVP/CTO at SSI. “In just the past five years, we’ve added more than 40 casinos to our customer base, showing the industry’s strong demand for flexible, high-quality technology.”

About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top-rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services from Gaming & Leisure©. Learn more at SSIpos.com.

About Yellow Dog Software

Yellow Dog Software is a leading inventory management solution for food & beverage, retail, and concession operations. Trusted by casinos, resorts, stadiums, and other hospitality businesses, Yellow Dog simplifies purchasing, tracks costs, streamlines physical counts, and delivers actionable insights to optimize profitability.