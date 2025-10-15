Quercis Pharma and Thomas Lines Nominated for Prestigious Prix Galien USA “Best Startup” Award

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quercis Pharma AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing inflammasome-modulating therapies in oncology, thrombosis, and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it, along with Founder Thomas Lines, has been nominated for the 2025 Prix Galien USA Award in the “Best Startup” category.

The Prix Galien, often described as the “Nobel Prize of Biopharmaceutical Research,” is the Life Science Industry’s most prestigious honor, recognizing outstanding innovation that improves the human condition. Winners will be announced on October 30, 2025 during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

“This nomination is an important recognition of our mission to develop accessible, inflammasome modulating therapies that can change outcomes for patients facing life-threatening conditions such as cancer, thrombosis, and sickle cell disease,” said Thomas Lines, Chief Executive Officer of Quercis Pharma. “Science matters most when it touches lives. At Quercis, we believe innovation is measured not only by new drug discoveries but by our ability to ensure new therapies are accessible, affordable, and equitable for patients everywhere. Being considered alongside such a remarkable group of innovators is a great honor and a humbling experience which motivates us to deliver on our promises.

Quercis was recognized for its pioneering antithrombotic platform and robust pipeline that includes an ongoing Phase 3 clinical study evaluating the potential to reduce life-threatening blood clots in cancer patients while limiting the bleeding complications of current therapies and two Phase 3 - Ready programs in oncology and sickle cell disease. The company’s robust Phase 2 pipeline includes medications to treat solid tumors, viral disease, ALS and COPD - all areas of profound unmet need.

The Galien Foundation 2025 winner for “Best Startup” will be unveiled October 30 in New York. To explore this year's nominees in all award categories, please click here .

Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation, commented, "We are honored to recognize this year's outstanding Prix Galien USA nominees, whose innovation in medical technology, digital health, and entrepreneurship demonstrates the progress that moves healthcare forward. Their achievements reveal the extraordinary potential of science to change lives."

About The Prix Galien Award

The Prix Galien Award recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the global human condition through the development of innovative drugs and other treatments. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

About Quercis Pharma

Quercis Pharma AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, dedicated to developing inflammasome-modulating therapies. With a research program that includes an ongoing Phase 3 clinical study in Cancer Associated Thrombosis under FDA SPA and two Phase 3 - Ready programs in oncology and sickle cell disease as well as a robust pipeline. For more information, visit www.quercis.com.

About The Galien Foundation



The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation. The Galien Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an International Awards Program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

