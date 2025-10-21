Quercis Pharma and The Galien Foundation to Spotlight Sickle Cell Disease at the 2025 Patient Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quercis Pharma is proud to sponsor Panel 6 — “The Forgotten Patients: A Focus on Sickle Cell Disease” at The Galien Foundation’s 2025 Patient Summit, taking place on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the Alexandria Center for Life Sciences in New York City. The session, scheduled for 4:05–5:05 p.m. ET, will bring together globally recognized clinicians, researchers, and patient advocates to address the persistent gaps in care for individuals living with sickle cell disease (SCD).

Moderated by renowned television journalist Greta Van Susteren, the panel aims to elevate the conversation around SCD and explore emerging patient-centric therapeutic strategies that promise to improve both daily management and long-term outcomes for this underserved community.

Innovation and Recognition

Quercis Pharma’s participation in the Summit reflects its deep commitment to underserved patient communities. The company has been nominated for the 2025 Prix Galien USA “Best Startup” Award, one of the most prestigious honors in life sciences, recognizing breakthrough contributions to global health.

The nomination highlights Kinisoquin™, Quercis’ lead drug candidate currently in Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in cancer patients. Unlike traditional blood thinners, which carry significant bleeding risks, Kinisoquin™ is an anti-thrombotic designed to reduce the risk of thrombosis with less bleeding risk than traditional anti-coagulants.

“This nomination affirms our mission to develop accessible, inflammasome-modulating and anti-thrombotic therapies that can improve outcomes for patients facing life-threatening conditions, such as cancer, thrombosis, and sickle cell disease,” said Daniel Drexler MD, President and CEO of Quercis USA.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Location: Alexandria Center for Life Sciences, New York, NY

Featured Session: Panel 6 — "The Forgotten Patients: A Focus on Sickle Cell Disease"

Time: 4:05–5:05 p.m. ET





About Quercis Pharma

Quercis Pharma AG, based in Zug, Switzerland, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inflammasome-modulating and anti-thrombotic therapies. Its pipeline includes an ongoing Phase III program in Cancer Associated Thrombosis under FDA Special Protocol Assessment (SPA), as well as Phase III–ready programs in oncology and sickle cell disease.

Learn more at www.quercis.com

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation champions scientific innovation that improves human health. It oversees the Prix Galien USA, an international awards program often regarded as the Nobel Prize of biopharmaceutical research. Founded in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of modern pharmacology, the Foundation continues to inspire the next generation of medical breakthroughs.

Learn more at https://www.galienfoundation.org/

