Absorb Software Launches Mentoring in Absorb LMS, Redefining Human Connection in Adult Learning

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absorb Software, the leading global AI-driven learning platform provider, announced the launch of mentoring in Absorb LMS , a next-generation learning experience that unites mentoring, coaching, and personalized learning into a single, seamless system designed for today’s hybrid workplace. Building on Absorb’s December 2024 acquisition of Together, the award-winning mentoring solution, this milestone marks a major advancement in the company’s Strategic Learning System (SLS) vision, laying the foundation for a unified, people-centered approach to learning that reflects how development truly happens in the workplace.

Unlike traditional learning management systems focused only on content delivery, Absorb is the first LMS to integrate mentorship directly within its learning ecosystem. This dual approach to adult learning drives greater knowledge retention, fosters deeper connections in remote or hybrid environments, and turns knowledge into business outcomes. Insights from Absorb’s 2025 State of Upskilling report, highlight why this matters: 74% of employees aren’t reaching their full potential due to a lack of development opportunities, while 44% of organizations overlook people-focused learning. Mentoring within Absorb LMS bridges that gap with intelligent matching, automated scheduling, and outcome tracking—making mentorship programs easy to scale, manage, and measure.

As the fastest-growing LMS provider, Absorb is raising the bar by integrating mentoring and coaching directly into its ecosystem, expanding the learning experience beyond courses to include genuine human connection. This marks the next evolution of Absorb’s Strategic Learning System (SLS), combining structured, on-demand learning with relationship-driven development to reflect how adult learning happens best: through experience, feedback, and shared knowledge, and by embedding human connection into every stage of the learning process to boost engagement, accelerate skill development, and drive measurable business outcomes.

“This is a defining moment in the evolution of learning and development,” said Kimberly Williams, CEO of Absorb Software. "This isn't merely about adding mentorship to learning. It's about embedding humans in the loop of enterprise learning. By combining human insight with intelligent technology, we're helping organizations build cultures that inspire people and deliver lasting business results through personalized, human-centered learning."

Scaling Mentorship Within a Complete Learning Ecosystem

With mentoring embedded in Absorb LMS, organizations can now launch and manage enterprise-wide mentoring and coaching programs directly within the platform—bringing structure, scalability, and strategic insight to every development journey. Key capabilities of Absorb's mentoring experience include:

Intelligent Matching: Automatically connect mentors and mentees with Together’s powerful, customizable algorithm—proven to achieve a 98% match satisfaction rate.

Automatically connect mentors and mentees with Together’s powerful, customizable algorithm—proven to achieve a 98% match satisfaction rate. Automated Scheduling and Goal Tracking: Simplify program logistics with built-in meeting scheduling, shared agendas, and goal tracking to keep participants aligned and accountable.

Simplify program logistics with built-in meeting scheduling, shared agendas, and goal tracking to keep participants aligned and accountable. Personalized Learning with AI: Deliver tailored session agendas and optimized mentor-mentee profiles that adapt to each user’s learning needs.

Deliver tailored session agendas and optimized mentor-mentee profiles that adapt to each user’s learning needs. In-Platform Learning Events: Host kickoffs, graduation ceremonies, expert panels, or lunch-and-learns directly within the platform to foster community and engagement.

Host kickoffs, graduation ceremonies, expert panels, or lunch-and-learns directly within the platform to foster community and engagement. Recognition and Milestones: Celebrate participant achievements with digital badges and shareable certificates for completed programs or milestones.

Celebrate participant achievements with digital badges and shareable certificates for completed programs or milestones. Best Practices, Built In: Access a library of pre-built templates, matching rules, resources, and promotional assets to streamline program setup and success.

Access a library of pre-built templates, matching rules, resources, and promotional assets to streamline program setup and success. Comprehensive Reporting: Measure ROI with detailed reporting dashboards tracking signups, participation, goal completion, and engagement—plus built-in surveys for deeper insight.



“Mentorship in Absorb LMS represents a pivotal shift in how organizations empower people to learn and grow,” said Matthew Reeves, CEO and Co-Founder of Together. “By bringing Together’s mentoring capabilities directly into Absorb’s strategic learning system, we’re uniting learning with human connection—so development happens through relationships, reflection, and real experience. This marks a new era in learning, where companies can scale growth, culture, and impact together.”

“Within one unified platform, Absorb now empowers organizations to deliver multiple learning modalities—formal, social, and experiential, so people can learn not only from content, but from each other. The result is a continuous, human-centered growth cycle that connects skill development with real-world performance and measurable business impact,” said Saravana Sivanandham, Chief Marketing Officer at Absorb Software.

This announcement also reflects Absorb’s continued investment in human-centered learning. In September, the company introduced The Mentorship Guild, a global community for HR and L&D leaders powered by Together within Absorb LMS, where professionals exchange insights, strengthen leadership capabilities, and see how structured mentorship fuels growth.

To learn more about Together in Absorb LMS, visit Absorb's website. To join The Mentorship Guild, visit the community page.