Absorb Software Named a Leader and Top-Ranked in Strategy Category in Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms by Independent Research Firm

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absorb Software , a leading global provider of AI-driven learning technology, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms, Q4 2025 . Absorb believes its top ranking in the Strategy category is a powerful recognition of the company’s product strategy to empower the AI-enabled workforce of tomorrow. For Absorb, the recognition reaffirms its position as the world’s fastest-growing learning platform, uniting advanced technology, flexibility, and deep customer focus to help organizations unlock business growth through learning.

In its 2025 evaluation, Forrester Research , one of the world’s leading independent research and advisory firms, evaluated 11 top LMS and LXP providers, and Absorb was recognized as a Leader. The report cited its thoughtful and strategic investments both in technology and customer enablement to firmly establish its market position in enterprise across both internal and external use cases. As the company has broadened its capabilities, it seeks to be the platform of choice, unifying extended enterprise and internal use cases.

Key Findings from The Forrester Wave™ Evaluation

Above-average Customer feedback and Community Leadership: Absorb received above-average customer feedback and a 5 out of 5 in the Customer Community criterion. According to the report, Absorb offers customers rich resources, including a custom ROI calculator and playbooks to support organizational maturity around the strategic value of learning. It supports buyers with a robust community of practice, a mentorship guild , and events throughout the year.

above-average customer feedback and a According to the report, Absorb offers customers rich resources, including a custom ROI calculator and playbooks to support organizational maturity around the strategic value of learning. It supports buyers with a robust community of practice, a , and events throughout the year. Highest score possible in Innovation Criterion: Absorb believes the evaluation affirms its leadership in AI-driven administration, content quality management, and a roadmap centered on analytics, automation, and skills intelligence, enabling organizations to stay ahead and connect learning to performance and growth. Absorb received the top score in the strategy category among all evaluated vendors and cites that Absorb has made thoughtful investments both in technology and customer enablement to firmly establish its market position in enterprise across both internal and external use cases.

Absorb believes the evaluation affirms its leadership in AI-driven administration, content quality management, and a roadmap centered on analytics, automation, and skills intelligence, enabling organizations to stay ahead and connect learning to performance and growth. Absorb received the top score in the strategy category among all evaluated vendors and cites that Absorb has made thoughtful investments both in technology and customer enablement to firmly establish its market position in enterprise across both internal and external use cases. Personalized Learner Experience: Absorb Software entered the market in 2002 with a strong emphasis on the extended enterprise and the learner experience. Today, Absorb maintains it continues to invest in delivering the right content, at the right time, in the right format—creating personalized, accessible, and engaging learning experiences for every user. Recognized with a 5/5 score in the Instructor-Led Training (ILT) support and content discovery and curation criterion . Absorb believes it empowers learners to engage seamlessly across instructor-led, blended, and self-paced formats, driving flexibility, adoption, and long-term skill development.

Absorb Software entered the market in 2002 with a strong emphasis on the extended enterprise and the learner experience. Today, Absorb maintains it continues to invest in delivering the right content, at the right time, in the right format—creating personalized, accessible, and engaging learning experiences for every user. Recognized with a . Absorb believes it empowers learners to engage seamlessly across instructor-led, blended, and self-paced formats, driving flexibility, adoption, and long-term skill development. Top score in Administrator Experience criterion: Absorb is only LMS in the evaluation with a top score in the Administrator Experience criterion. While many learning platforms with extensive capabilities struggle to provide an easy experience for administrators, Absorb raises the bar. Its Intelligent Assist agent provides a conversational AI interface that allows administrators to execute complex tasks with ease.

“Absorb is a robust, flexible solution that is ideal for customers with a variety of use cases that seek strong support for administrators,” wrote report author Katy Tynan, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research. “Absorb offers superior capabilities to manage content, control for quality, and reduce administrative overhead related to content management. This focus on the administrator also extends to classroom learning.”

“We believe Forrester’s recognition reinforces our vision for the future of learning,” said Kimberly Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Absorb Software. “As AI reshapes the workplace, organizations need partners that combine intelligence and humanity to drive measurable impact. In our opinion, this recognition reflects how Absorb’s Strategic Learning System is helping enterprises build capability, agility, and long-term business growth through connected, continuous learning.”

Looking Ahead: Shaping the Future of AI-Powered Learning

Absorb is redefining what it means to learn in the age of AI. Guided by its AI vision, Absorb’s Strategic Learning System (SLS) is evolving into a connected, human-centered ecosystem that turns everyday work into continuous learning. Rather than simply delivering content, Absorb uses AI to build capability, making learning proactive, contextual, and measurable across the enterprise.



At the center of this vision is Aura, Absorb’s forthcoming next-generation learning and enablement system designed to empower every learner, anywhere. Embedded in the flow of work through tools like Salesforce, Teams, and Slack, Aura will act as a personal learning coach that understands context, identifies skill gaps, and provides real-time coaching and insights

“Aura is designed to continuously update each learner’s skill profile based on real-world performance and behaviors, ensuring that development remains dynamic, personalized, and aligned to evolving organizational needs,” said Saravana Sivanandham, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of Absorb Software. “Every interaction strengthens both the individual and the organization, creating a continuous loop between learning and performance.”

“By combining intelligent automation with human connection, Absorb is bridging the gap between learning and doing – helping organizations develop adaptable, high-performing teams ready for the future of work. Together with innovations such as mentoring in Absorb LMS, these advancements reflect Absorb’s commitment to building agile, connected, and continuously learning enterprises where knowledge becomes capability, and capability drives results,” added Sivanandham.

Access The Forrester Wave™: Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms, Q4 2025 report here .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

About Absorb Software