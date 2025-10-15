Stadion Announces New Milestones with Connect Technology

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stadion Money Management ("Stadion"), a pioneer in retirement managed account technology, expects to hit new milestones in 2026 driven by recently signed mandates for its proprietary middleware, Stadion Connect.

Assets Under Administration exceeding $100 billion.

Validating data for over 6.6 million participants on a daily basis.

Processing over 500 million elements of data each day.

Powering multiple asset allocation methodologies, including investment strategies by multiple nationally recognized asset managers, and Stadion’s own RIA.

Reducing barriers to entry for innovations in the defined contribution space including enhanced QDIA options, private asset classes, and lifetime income solutions.





"Stadion Connect's architecture enables our partners, which include recordkeepers, asset managers, engagement firms and software providers, to offer the highest levels of service to advisors, and plan participants. Our ability to connect diverse systems provides a reliable and secure platform to provide personalization at scale. Our three decades of managed account expertise, combined with deep recordkeeper and asset manager relationships, creates a unique perspective when acting in a middleware capacity to bring the best solutions to DC plan sponsors and participants," said Duane Bernt, Stadion Money Management’s CEO.

Media Contact for Stadion:

Gordon Lamb

gordon.lamb@stadionmoney.com

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion is headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with financial professionals, asset managers, and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plans and participant level investment solutions. Stadion Money Management, LLC ("Stadion") is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion, including fees, can be found in Stadion’s ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

SMM-2510-16