Stadion Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management for Seventh Consecutive Year

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stadion Money Management, an investment manager dedicated to helping people save for retirement through employer-sponsored plans, has been named to Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management list for the seventh consecutive year.

In the survey administered for this designation, Stadion employees delivered ratings ranging from 97-100% across all questions and topics including key points such as “This organization’s culture allows me to do my best work”, “I feel pride in saying I work for this organization”, and “I would endorse this organizations products/services.”

Employees also highlighted Stadion’s shared sense of purpose and community-like atmosphere. “We are excited to again be recognized by Pensions & Investments as a Best Place to Work,” said Duane Bernt, CEO of Stadion. “Our employees’ dedication to our culture and customers is remarkable—our average tenure of more than a decade speaks volumes about how much we enjoy working together.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. For the full list of 2025 winners, visit https://www.pionline.com/awards/best-places-to-work-in-money-management/pi-best-places-to-work-2025.

About Stadion Money Management

Founded in 1993 and headquartered near Athens, Georgia, Stadion is a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart USA. Stadion partners with financial professionals, asset managers, and recordkeepers to deliver retirement plan and participant-level investment solutions.

Please visit stadionmoney.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 52-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Stadion provided payment to Best Companies Group to participate in the survey and does not necessarily correlate with responses provided by Stadion Employees and the resulting ranking. Rankings and recognition also do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the adviser by any client, nor are they representative of any one client’s evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings, and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by Stadion. A more thorough disclosure of the criteria used in any of these rankings can be provided upon request.

The opinions expressed are those of Stadion Money Management and are subject to change without notice. Stadion is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

