Green Bonds Market Outlook: $814 Billion Opportunity with Steady 4% CAGR to 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Regional Outlook

Europe Leading the Market



Europe continues to dominate the green bond landscape, supported by institutional demand and evolving regulations. Innovative issuance models and sovereign programs enhance transparency, though tighter taxonomy rules may slow short-term issuance.

Asia-Pacific Emerging Fastest



Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by sovereign initiatives, digital bond innovation, and regional cooperation. Its adaptability is positioning it as a global leader in sustainable finance.



North America Gaining Momentum



North America is witnessing steady progress as climate mandates and transparency measures encourage wider adoption. Broader eligibility frameworks are also driving stronger investor participation.

Major Segments of Green Bonds Industry Covered in this Report

By Issuer Type

Sovereigns

Supranationals & Agencies

Financial Corporates

Non-Financial Corporates

Municipal & Local Authorities

By Use-of-Proceeds Sector

Energy

Buildings

Transport

Water & Wastewater

Land Use & Biodiversity

Industrial & ICT

By Bond Format

Senior Unsecured

Asset-Backed / Project Bond

Covered Bond

Sukuk

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Drivers

Green Bond Market Gains Momentum from Sovereign Net-Zero Pledges

Sovereign programs are shaping market benchmarks and attracting private investment in sustainable finance. Expanding frameworks and strategic timing around climate events help governments influence regional standards while encouraging corporate green bond activity.

Nature-Focused Green Bonds Strengthening Biodiversity Finance

Governments and global institutions are embedding biodiversity goals into green bond frameworks to support ecosystem restoration. Colombia’s regulatory model promotes sustainable land use, while the World Bank and Uruguay tie bond outcomes to reforestation and forest protection. Updated verification standards now include agriculture and deforestation metrics, enhancing transparency.

Corporate Green Bond Issuance Rising Under the EU Standard

The implementation of the EU Green Bond Standard has set a new benchmark for transparency and credibility in sustainable finance. Though initial adoption has been gradual due to compliance costs, it is encouraging corporations and financial institutions to align their issuances with taxonomy-based frameworks. Early uptake by major lenders highlights its potential to shape global practices, as other regions begin referencing EU criteria.

Overview – Green Bonds Industry





Study Period 2019 to 2030 Market Size USD 673.1 Billion (2025) Market Size Forecast USD 813.9 Billion (2030) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 3.91% during 2025–2030 Largest Market (2025) Europe continues to lead the global market Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030 Asia-Pacific projected to record the highest growth rate

Companies Active in the Green Bonds Sector

• HSBC

• Crédit Agricole CIB

• BNP Paribas

• Bank of America

• J.P. Morgan

• SEB

• NatWest Markets

• Citigroup

• Barclays

• Deutsche Bank

• UBS

• Mizuho Financial Group

• Société Générale

• ING

• Goldman Sachs

• Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

• Fannie Mae

• KfW

• Nordea

• Standard Chartered

