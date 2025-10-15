Landsbankinn hf.: Financial results for Q3 2025 to be published 23 October 2025

 | Source: Landsbankinn hf. Landsbankinn hf.

Landsbankinn will publish its results for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday, 23 October 2025.

Investor relations

For further information please contact Investor Relations by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is.


