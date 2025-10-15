Growscape Expands Flagship Facility to 1.2 Million Square Feet, One of Ohio’s Largest Manufacturing & Warehouse Hubs

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growscape, an industry leader in garden and décor solutions for growers, retailers and distributors, is proud to announce the grand opening of its expanded Manufacturing & Warehouse Campus in Middlefield, Ohio. With construction completion on a 750,000 square foot warehouse, Growscape’s Middlefield campus now spans approximately 1.2 million square feet, making it one of the largest manufacturing and distribution operations in Geauga County.

“Today’s ribbon cutting marks a major milestone for both Growscape and for our local community,” said Middlefield Mayor, Ben Garlich, who spoke at today’s event. “We’re proud that Middlefield is now home to one of the largest and most advanced facilities in the region, and we look forward to the positive impact Growscape will have on our local economy and workforce.”

The new centralized, one-stop facility consolidates previously dispersed operations into a fully integrated, high-capacity hub that will benefit customers nationwide. Featuring 60,000 pallet positions and an advanced Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) system that utilizes four-level vertical storage (40 feet), Growscape’s Manufacturing Campus and Warehouse Center maximizes space and efficiency. By housing both production and distribution under one roof, it streamlines the customer experience with fewer shipments and significantly improves order fulfillment. The design also allows for less product handling, ultimately preserving quality and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Reducing Carbon Footprint, Strengthening Sustainability

Growscape’s new campus also represents a significant advancement in its sustainability efforts. By eliminating the need to transfer products to off-site warehouses, the facility removes five to six full-time trucks from daily operations. This reduction equates to more than 500,000 fewer freight miles each year and an estimated 1,500 tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided annually. The result is a substantial decrease in the company’s overall carbon footprint, underscoring Growscape’s commitment to leading the industry in sustainability and long-term environmental stewardship.

A Win for Middlefield and Beyond

For the city of Middlefield, the new facility represents local investment, job opportunities, and recognition as home to a high-capacity logistics hub. For Growscape, with a foundation rooted in innovation, sustainably designed products and eco-efficient manufacturing, this campus represents a launchpad for future growth in garden and décor solutions.

“At its core, this facility is about people, the customers we serve, the employees who make it possible, and the community we call home. Our expanded Middlefield campus establishes a footprint to optimize delivery and service while at the same time allows for continued growth and expansion in support of the business,” said Gavin Collier, Chief Operating Officer of Growscape. “It’s a milestone we’re proud to celebrate as we look toward what’s next in improving the way we serve our customers.”

Event Details:

What: Growscape Manufacturing Campus Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

October 15, 2025

16395 East High Street, Middlefield, OH 44062



About Growscape

Growscape unites The HC Companies and Classic Home & Garden, leading the way in garden and décor with the most innovative and sustainable solutions. With operations across North America, Growscape serves greenhouse, nursery, retail, and consumer markets through eco-conscious design, smart packaging, and trusted partnerships. Headquartered in Ohio and Connecticut, Growscape leads with purpose—advancing environmental progress through collaboration, product innovation, and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.growscape.com.

