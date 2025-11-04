Growscape Named Outdoor Garden Partner of the Year by The Home Depot

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growscape, an industry leader in garden and décor solutions for growers, retailers, and distributors, is proud to announce it has been named the Outdoor Garden Partner of the Year by The Home Depot as part of the company’s 2025 Supplier Partnership Meeting.





This recognition reflects Growscape’s deep commitment to innovation, sustainability, and shared values, and underscores the strength of its partnership with The Home Depot. Together, the companies are delivering innovative and high-value products that make it easy for consumers to grow and enjoy their outdoor spaces.

“We’re deeply grateful for our partnership with The Home Depot,” said Fred Ryan, President of Growscape. “This award reflects how our teams work together to anticipate customer needs, improve efficiency, and deliver the best possible experience across every touchpoint. Trust, collaboration, and hard work drive our success.”

Formed in 2024 through the merger of Classic Home & Garden and The HC Companies, Growscape unites decades of expertise in horticultural manufacturing and decorative garden solutions to become a true one-stop shop for growers, retailers, and distributors. The company’s integrated and sustainability-driven model, spanning U.S. production and global sourcing, enables Growscape to deliver high-quality, environmentally responsible products with greater consistency, speed, and reliability.

Growscape is also advancing its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint across its supply chain by eliminating unnecessary freight miles and optimizing logistics. The company continues to prioritize eco-friendly packaging and smarter water management, ensuring its resource efficiency keeps pace with its growth. These initiatives align directly with The Home Depot’s values and help bring more responsible and sustainable garden choices to the market.

“We believe this recognition is not just ours but shared with The Home Depot, the growers we partner with, and the customers we serve,” added Ed Cooper, CEO of Growscape. “Together, we’re building a stronger, more sustainable future for the garden industry.”

Growscape unites The HC Companies and Classic Home & Garden, leading the way in garden and décor with the most innovative and sustainable solutions. With operations across North America, Growscape serves greenhouse, nursery, retail, and consumer markets through eco-conscious design, smart packaging, and trusted partnerships. Headquartered in Ohio and Connecticut, Growscape leads with purpose—advancing environmental progress through collaboration, product innovation, and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.growscape.com.

