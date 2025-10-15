Consortium consisting of Nordic Capital and Permira increases offer price and extends offer period until 5 November 2025 in respect of the takeover offer to the shareholders of Bavarian Nordic

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 15, 2025 – With reference to the announcement of 26 August 2025 (no. 24/2025) regarding the publication of the offer document (the "Offer Document") concerning the all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares (except treasury shares) in Bavarian Nordic A/S ("Bavarian Nordic") by Innosera ApS (the "Offeror"), a company controlled by Nordic Capital Fund XI1 and funds managed and advised by Permira Beteiligungsberatung GmbH (the "Offer"), the Offeror has today published a second supplement (the "2nd Supplement") to the Offer Document. The 2nd Supplement increases the offer price and extends the initial offer period of the Offer until 5 November 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (CET) to allow shareholders additional time to consider the Offer.

Pursuant to the Offer Document, as amended by the supplement dated 29 September 2025 (the "1st Supplement" and together with the 2nd supplement, the "Supplements"), the Offer became valid as of 26 August 2025 and was to expire on 14 October 2025 at 11:59 p.m. (CEST) unless extended in accordance with the terms of the Offer as set forth in the Offer Document. The 2nd Supplement extends the offer period by three weeks, and accordingly, the offer period is now extended until and will expire on 5 November 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (CET).

Further, pursuant to the 2nd Supplement, the offer price is increased from DKK 233 to DKK 250 per share (the "Increased Offer Price"). The Offeror has informed that the Increased Offer Price of DKK 250 per share is its best and final offer price and will not be increased. All shareholders who have already accepted the Offer will automatically benefit from the Increased Offer Price.

According to the Offeror, in connection with the improved Offer, a number of institutional shareholders, including Fundamental Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, Nykredit Asset Management, SEB Asset Management, BankInvest, PensionDanmark and Funds administered by Gudme Raaschou Asset Management, which together represent approximately 5.3% of the share capital of Bavarian Nordic, have undertaken to accept the improved Offer during the extended offer period.

The Offeror is precluded from making any further improvement of the Offer or extension of the offer period after 22 October 2025, unless the Offeror obtains an exemption from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, as making such amendments requires that the offer period remains open for at least two weeks under the Danish Executive Order no. 614 of 2 June 2025 on Takeover Offers.

The Offeror has obtained all regulatory approvals required for completion of the Offer. Subject to the remaining conditions of the Offer being satisfied at the expiry of the extended offer period, including the minimum acceptance condition, the Offer may be completed and proceeds paid to shareholders by early December 2025.

The Offeror has informed Bavarian Nordic that, as of yesterday, a preliminary calculation by the settlement agent indicates that shareholders representing approximately 25.7% of Bavarian Nordic’s share capital have so far accepted the Offer. This indicates that the minimum acceptance condition is not satisfied at the time of this announcement. The above figure includes acceptances pursuant to irrevocable undertakings from the executive management and the board of directors but excludes the acceptances referred to above from the institutional investors.

The 2nd Supplement has been prepared by the Offeror and has been approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority on 15 October 2025. All other terms and conditions of the Offer remain unchanged. Offer-related documents, including the Supplements, and English translations of such documents, are, subject to certain restrictions, available on Bavarian Nordic's website www.bavarian-nordic.com. Bavarian Nordic shareholders are advised to read the Offer Document, as amended by the Supplements, and the board statement in their respective entirety before deciding whether to accept the Offer.

Updated timetable including important dates in connection with the Offer

As a consequence of the amended offer period, the Offeror's expected timetable is updated to the following:

Event Date Expiry of the initial offer period – the date is no longer relevant in relation to the Offer.





30 September 2025 Publication of 2nd Supplement to the Offer Document concerning extension of the offer period until 5 November 2025. 15 October 2025 Expiry of the extended offer period (provided that the Offer is not withdrawn by the Offeror in accordance with the terms of the Offer).





5 November 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (CET) Announcement of preliminary result of the Offer (alternatively, latest time for announcement of withdrawal of the Offer).





6 November 2025 (18 hours after the expiry of the Offer Period) Latest expected time for the announcement of the final result of the Offer.





11 November 2025 Latest expected date for settlement of offer price for each share payable to Bavarian Nordic shareholders who have accepted the Offer2.





3 December 2025 Latest date on which the offer price per share payable to Bavarian Nordic shareholders under the Offer is expected to be available on such shareholders’ bank account3.





5 December 2025

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

