Global Times: Achievements in China-South Korea exchange and mutual learning released by GT in Seoul

At the 2025 China-South Korea Media Cooperation Forum kicked off in Seoul on Monday, the Global Times released a short video titled "Achievements in China-South Korea Exchange and Mutual Learning," highlighting the fruitful results of bilateral media cooperation and the ongoing deepening of people-to-people ties. The video documented a series of activities under the forum's framework, showcasing the dynamic cultural exchanges between the two nations.



As part of the forum's sideline events, the Global Times together with South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper, conducted joint interviews and surveys on the most dynamic areas of bilateral exchange, illustrating through a media perspective the evolving landscapes of collaboration between Chinese and South Korean enterprises in sectors such as robotics, fashion, and tourism.



In a further effort to foster mutual understanding, the Global Times organized a "China-South Korea Online Influencers Exchange" from September 15 to 19, inviting South Korean social media personalities Sebin and Kelly to visit China. The influencers toured cities including Taiyuan and Fenyang in North China's Shanxi Province, Yulin in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, immersing themselves in China's cultural richness and modern development achievements. Throughout their journey, they shared real-time experiences on global social media platforms, attracting widespread attention and positive feedback from netizens.



The growing engagement coincides with the ongoing China-Japan-South Korea Cultural Exchange Year for 2025-2026 and China, South Korea implementing visa facilitation policies, which have spurred a notable surge in two-way tourism. People of both countries expressed expectations to further strengthen friendly exchanges, advancing as good neighbors and partners to share development opportunities and create a promising future together.



