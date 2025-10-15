Los Angeles Orthodontist Ryan McComb Releases Parent Dental Guide as LAUSD Dental Screenings Expand

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McComb Orthodontics today announced the release of a free, bilingual “Los Angeles Parent Tooth Decay Prevention Guide” timed to the expansion of the Los Angeles Unified School District’s oral health services across Los Angeles County.

The resource distills evidence-based steps families can take at home and explains what LAUSD screenings do and do not cover, with clear referral pathways for follow-up care. The effort aligns with district and community partners increasing on-campus screenings and referrals for children, including programs from the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Oral Health Program.

Tooth decay remains the most prevalent yet preventable childhood health condition in California and continues to cost students instructional time. State reporting has linked dental disease to an estimated 874,000 missed school days each year and significant losses in attendance-based school funding, underscoring the need for prevention and timely treatment. For context on prevalence and trends, see the California Office of Oral Health’s Data and Statistics page (https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Progra...) and statewide assessments, including the Third Grade Smile Survey (https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Progra...).

“School screenings are a powerful first touch, especially for families who face barriers to regular dental visits,” said Ryan McComb, DMD, MS, a Harvard-trained, Los Angeles-based orthodontist and founder of McComb Orthodontics. “Parents still ask, ‘What happens after the screening form comes home?’ Our guide makes the next steps simple — including how to interpret results, when to seek a dentist, when an orthodontic evaluation helps, and how to make preventive habits stick.”

Los Angeles Unified and local health partners have intensified school-based screenings over the past two academic years, adding wellness-center capacity and community events that include oral-health evaluations. District resources outline prevention, parent education and referral, while community partners have reported expanded reach to students and families. See LAUSD’s program information (https://achieve.lausd.net/oral...), student dental services overview (https://achieve.lausd.net/Page...) and The L.A. Trust’s Oral Health Initiative updates (https://thelatrust.org/oral-he...) for details.

Dr. McComb emphasized that orthodontists play a complementary role to pediatric and general dentists. “We are not replacing a child’s dentist,” he said. “Our lane is evaluating bite, jaw growth, airway considerations and habits that can affect oral health long term. When we collaborate early with families and schools, we can identify and intercept potential issues before they become problems.”

Los Angeles Parent Tooth Decay Prevention Guide

The guide focuses on three practical areas for families. It begins with prevention at home, outlining best practices for daily brushing with fluoride toothpaste, regular flossing and choosing tooth-friendly snacks. It then explains what school-based services such as screenings and sealants can — and cannot — do, emphasizing that these programs support but do not replace a visit to the dentist. Finally, it walks parents through next-step navigation: how to use screening forms, complete Kindergarten Oral Health Assessment paperwork, follow up on referrals, recognize symptoms that require prompt attention and locate low- or no-cost care options through resources from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Given the county’s socioeconomic diversity, prevalence varies by neighborhood. Tooth-decay levels have improved in some regions, but statewide assessments continue to show a high lifetime experience of decay among young children. According to the 2018–2019 California Third Grade Smile Survey, 64.7 percent of Los Angeles County third graders had experienced tooth decay, 20.7 percent had untreated cavities and 30.5 percent had dental sealants.

“Parents are busy, and forms can be confusing,” Ryan McComb, DMD, MS, said. “Our goal is to reduce friction. This is one page you can stick on the fridge, in English and Spanish, that turns a school screening into an action plan.”

The “Back-to-School Tooth Decay Prevention Guide” is available at no cost on the practice website and will be shared with local PTAs and community organizations. McComb Orthodontics is also offering pro bono school talks this fall for parent groups covering prevention basics, how sealants work and when to seek an orthodontic opinion.

About McComb Orthodontics

McComb Orthodontics (https://mccomborthodontics.com) is a specialty orthodontic practice with clinics in West Hollywood and Culver City, serving families across the Westside and central Los Angeles. The West Hollywood clinic is near Beverly Hills, Trousdale, Beverly Grove, Melrose, the Fairfax District and the Sunset Strip, while the Culver City clinic serves the Culver Arts District, Palms, Mar Vista, Playa Vista and Baldwin Hills. Led by Harvard-trained orthodontist Ryan McComb, DMD, MS, the practice provides comprehensive care, including growth- and airway-aware evaluations, braces, Invisalign and clear aligners for children, teens and adults. Download the guide at https://mccomborthodontics.com/blog/los-angeles-parent-tooth-decay-prevention-guide/

