West Hollywood Orthodontist Partners with Local Schools on Early Jaw and Airway Screenings

West Hollywood, California, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Hollywood orthodontist McComb Orthodontics is expanding its school partnerships to help families access earlier detection and clearer guidance around orthodontic and airway concerns. The initiative spans neighborhoods like West Hollywood, Hollywood, Hancock Park, Fairfax, and Larchmont, where many families seek orthodontic care close to school and work.

The school-based screening initiative will bring free early orthodontic and airway evaluations to students at West Hollywood and neighboring schools such as Bancroft Middle School, Fairfax High School, Hollywood High School, John Burroughs Middle School, and The Center for Early Education in Los Angeles.

The program is designed to help families in West Hollywood, Hollywood and nearby neighborhoods identify tooth-alignment crowding, jaw growth issues and potential airway concerns sooner, before they become complex orthodontic problems that could require adult braces or coordinated orthodontics wisdom tooth extraction by oral surgeons.

“We see kids from these campuses every week,” said Ryan McComb, DMD, MS, a board-certified orthodontist in Los Angeles. “Parents often do not realize that snoring, mouth breathing or difficulty chewing can be early signs of a problem. A simple school screening can start that conversation sooner.”

Early orthodontics screenings for students at Fairfax High School, Hollywood High School and nearby West Hollywood schools

Beginning this school year, the practice will start to offer on-campus screening days that include brief checks of bite, jaw position, spacing and breathing patterns, along with written summaries for parents and guidance on when a full orthodontic exam is recommended.

The effort is aimed at families across central Los Angeles who may not realize that orthodontic issues can affect sleep, attention and self-confidence in the classroom. Many parents live or work near landmarks such as Andaz West Hollywood and the Pacific Design Center, and often rely on neighborhood schools as trusted hubs for health and community information.

“Families tell us they feel overwhelmed,” McComb said. “This school-based approach lets us meet them where they already are and offer clear, evidence-based recommendations instead of asking them to decode dozens of websites.”

The initiative will roll out in phases. In the first phase, McComb Orthodontics will hold pilot screening days at each participating campus, working with school nurses and counselors. Parents will receive a one-page summary with notes from the screening and a simple checklist of warning signs that may warrant a comprehensive exam.

Later phases are expected to include evening information sessions for parents and caregivers. These sessions will explain how orthodontics works, what to expect at a first visit and how to compare options such as braces, adult braces, ceramic braces, clear braces and Invisalign or other clear aligners treatment.

Making braces, adult braces and Invisalign West Hollywood options easier to compare and afford

Because cost is often a barrier to care, the program includes basic education on how treatment plans are created and how braces cost or adult braces cost is determined. Parents will learn how insurance, health savings accounts and payment plans can help them plan for care. Families who attend school screenings will receive information on Invisalign Los Angeles and Invisalign West Hollywood options, and how Invisalign cost compares with braces cost Los Angeles.

“Parents search online using every phrase imaginable and they are often met with ads instead of answers,” McComb said. “Our goal is to cut through that noise by giving them a simple, evidence-based roadmap they can review.”

The practice regularly coordinates care with dentists and oral surgeons for patients who require combined orthodontics wisdom tooth extraction planning, working closely with dentist Hollywood and dentist West Hollywood offices. Today, the practice focuses on providing consistent orthodontia and orthodontic care under the McComb Orthodontics name and maintaining long-standing relationships with local families and schools.

McComb emphasized that the screenings are informational and do not replace a full exam, but they can help identify children who may benefit from a closer look at jaw growth or airway function before problems become more difficult and expensive to treat.

About McComb Orthodontics

West Hollywood Orthodontist McComb Orthodontics at 926 N Sycamore Avenue, Suite 101 in West Hollywood, CA 90038 is a neighborhood-focused orthodontic practice led by board certified orthodontist Ryan McComb, DMD, MS. The West Hollywood Orthodontics practice treats patients with metal braces, adult braces, ceramic braces, clear braces, Invisalign and other clear aligners treatment. McComb Orthodontics coordinates closely with local dentists and healthcare providers to support airway-focused and jaw-growth-conscious treatment planning. For more information, visit https://mccomborthodontics.com/west-hollywood/

Media Contact:

Alexandre Cerf

press@mccombortho.com

(310) 299-8894

