New York, USA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Medical Devices Market Poised to Expand at a CAGR of ~12% with Technological Advancements and Increased Adoption | DelveInsight

The smart medical devices market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for remote patient monitoring, wearable health technologies, and real-time data analytics. Advancements in IoT, AI, and cloud-based healthcare solutions are enhancing device efficiency and connectivity. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with an aging population, is further boosting adoption. Additionally, supportive government initiatives and growing consumer awareness of proactive healthcare are fueling global market expansion.

DelveInsight’s Smart Medical Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading smart medical devices companies’ market shares, challenges, smart medical devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key smart medical devices companies in the market.

Smart Medical Devices Market Summary

The global smart medical devices market size is expected to increase from ~ USD 53 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 131 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to ~ by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global smart medical devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the smart medical devices market include Siemens Healthineers, Stryker, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Apple Inc., B. Braun, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Vital Connect, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Insulet Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, ResMed, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ypsomed, and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the smart medical devices market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the smart medical devices market, the diagnostic & monitoring devices category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the smart medical devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Smart Medical Devices Market Forecast Report





Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Smart Medical Devices Market

Technological Advancements

Continuous innovations in IoT, AI, wearable sensors, and telemedicine have significantly enhanced the functionality and efficiency of medical devices, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and personalized healthcare solutions.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The global rise in chronic conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders, has driven demand for smart devices that enable continuous monitoring, early detection, and improved disease management.

Growing Adoption of Telehealth and Remote Monitoring

The shift toward telehealth services, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased the demand for connected medical devices that facilitate remote patient monitoring and reduce the need for frequent hospital visits.

Aging Population

Increasing life expectancy and a rising elderly population worldwide drive the need for devices that support independent living, fall detection, and health monitoring, boosting the market for smart medical solutions.

Government Initiatives and Supportive Regulations

Favorable policies, subsidies, and investment in digital health infrastructure by governments and healthcare organizations promote the adoption of smart medical devices, particularly in developed regions.

Integration with Mobile and Cloud Technologies

Devices that can sync with smartphones and cloud platforms provide enhanced data accessibility for patients and healthcare providers, supporting proactive healthcare management and improving patient outcomes.

Patient Awareness and Health Consciousness

Growing awareness of preventive healthcare and self-monitoring has encouraged individuals to adopt smart medical devices, including wearable devices and home-based diagnostic tools.

Get a sneak peek at the smart medical devices market dynamics @ Smart Medical Devices Market Trends

Regional Smart Medical Devices Market Insights

In 2024, North America, spearheaded by the U.S., held a commanding ~43% share of the global smart medical devices market. A mature healthcare infrastructure, substantial healthcare spending, and the strong presence of key industry players support this leadership. The market is not only expanding in size but also advancing in terms of technology and applications.

Europe remains a significant player in the global smart medical devices market, shaped by its established healthcare systems and distinctive regulatory framework. While the region follows global trends such as increased wearable adoption and a focus on remote patient monitoring, its market is particularly influenced by strict Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR).

These regulations enhance patient safety and device reliability, creating both challenges and opportunities for manufacturers. Growth is especially notable in therapeutic devices, including smart insulin pumps and neurostimulation systems, driven by Europe’s aging population and the high prevalence of chronic conditions. Although traditional channels, such as hospitals and pharmacies, still dominate, online sales are rapidly expanding due to the growth of telehealth and a rising preference for home-based care.

The Asia-Pacific market is witnessing rapid expansion, fueled by demographic, economic, and technological factors. An aging population in countries like Japan and China, combined with rising chronic disease rates, is boosting demand for affordable, long-term care solutions. This has accelerated the adoption of wearables and home monitoring systems, enabling patients to manage their health remotely and easing pressure on healthcare facilities.

Increased healthcare spending in emerging economies, such as India and China, along with the growth of a middle class, is further supporting market growth. Technological advancements, particularly in AI, IoT, and big data analytics, are driving the development of more sophisticated and personalized devices. While North America and Europe focus on high-end, complex solutions, Asia-Pacific leads in device volume and affordability, emphasizing decentralized, patient-centered care. The region’s diverse regulatory environment, while challenging, is fostering local innovation and the creation of solutions tailored to national markets.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the smart medical devices and wearables market, get a snapshot of the Smart Medical Devices Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Smart Medical Devices Market

In September 2025, B. Braun acquired True Digital Surgery, a company specializing in digital robotic-assisted 3D surgical microscopy. This move reinforces B. Braun's commitment to digital microsurgery.

acquired True Digital Surgery, a company specializing in digital robotic-assisted 3D surgical microscopy. This move reinforces B. Braun's commitment to digital microsurgery. In May 2025, Medicalgorithmics S.A. received FDA clearance for DeepRhythmAI, a cardiovascular device, further highlighting the growing use of AI in cardiac monitoring and diagnostics.

received FDA clearance for DeepRhythmAI, a cardiovascular device, further highlighting the growing use of AI in cardiac monitoring and diagnostics. In May 2025, Masimo Corporation received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Masimo W1 watch. This approval expanded the watch's indications to include continuous and spot-check measurements of heart rate and oxygen saturation (SpO2), making it a viable option for a range of clinical settings.

received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Masimo W1 watch. This approval expanded the watch's indications to include continuous and spot-check measurements of heart rate and oxygen saturation (SpO2), making it a viable option for a range of clinical settings. In April 2025, WHOOP, Inc. obtained FDA clearance for its WHOOP ECG feature. This clearance validates the feature's ability to provide a single-lead electrocardiogram, enabling it to detect and provide notifications for certain heart rhythm irregularities. This approval marks a significant milestone for a consumer-grade device transitioning into a more medical-focused space.

obtained FDA clearance for its WHOOP ECG feature. This clearance validates the feature's ability to provide a single-lead electrocardiogram, enabling it to detect and provide notifications for certain heart rhythm irregularities. This approval marks a significant milestone for a consumer-grade device transitioning into a more medical-focused space. In April 2025, VitalConnect, Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its VitalRhythm biosensor. The approval validates the device's ability to continuously monitor and record an ECG, heart rate, and respiratory rate, enhancing its utility for remote patient monitoring.

What are Smart Medical Devices?

Smart medical devices are transforming healthcare by integrating advanced technologies, including sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and connectivity, to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients more effectively. These devices include wearable health trackers, remote monitoring systems, smart implants, and AI-enabled diagnostic tools that can collect real-time patient data and provide actionable insights. By enabling continuous monitoring and early detection of health conditions, smart medical devices improve patient outcomes, reduce hospital visits, and support personalized treatment plans. Their ability to communicate data seamlessly with healthcare providers also enhances decision-making and streamlines clinical workflows.

Smart Medical Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Smart Medical Devices Market CAGR ~12% Smart Medical Devices Market Size by 2032 ~USD 131 Billion Key Smart Medical Devices Companies Siemens Healthineers, Stryker, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Apple Inc., B. Braun, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Vital Connect, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Insulet Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, ResMed, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ypsomed, and others

Smart Medical Devices Market Assessment

Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Device Type: Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices (Vital Sign Monitoring Devices, Blood Glucose Monitors, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, and Others), Therapeutic Devices (Drug Delivery Devices, Implantable Therapeutic Devices, Connected Therapy Devices, Neuromodulation & Pain Management Devices, Rehabilitation & Assistive Devices, and Others) Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Wearables, Implantables, Portable/point-of-care devices, Stationary/bedside devices, and Others Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Application: General Health and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Home Healthcare Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Healthcare, and Others Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the smart medical devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Smart Medical Devices Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Smart Medical Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Smart Medical Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Smart Medical Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Smart Medical Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Smart Medical Devices Market Layout 8 Smart Medical Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the smart medical devices examples? Click to get a snapshot of the Smart Medical Devices Market Size

Related Reports

Wearable Medical Devices Market

Wearable Medical Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key wearable medical devices companies, including Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, OMRON Corporation, ResMed, Becton, Dickinson and Company, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Withings, Vital Connect, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Insulet Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, Biotricity Inc., Nuvo Group, Ypsomed, among others.

AI in Diagnostics Market

AI in Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key AI in diagnostics companies, including Aidoc, Owkin, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, PathAI, Ibex, Owkin, Inc., Imagen Technologies, Aiforia, RADLogics, Terarecon, Inc., Prenosis, Inc., Ibex, Google LLC, GE HealthCare, DreaMed, Riverain Technologies, Terarecon, Inc., Aiforia, RADLogics, among others.

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key active implantable medical devices companies, including Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC., Axonics, Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics, Sonova Holding AG, Bioventus Inc., CARMAT, Jarvik Heart Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, MicroTransponder Inc., MED-EL Medical Electronics, NeuroPace, Inc., NEVRO CORP., Shree Pacetronix, Cochlear Ltd., Berlin Heart, Blackrock Neurotech, among others.

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Market

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key vital sign monitoring devices companies, including Masimo, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION., Nonin Medical, Omron, ACCOSON, Advin Health Care, Lepu Medical Technology, TytoCare Ltd., VYAIRE, SCHILLER, SunTech Medical, Inc., Welch Allyn Inc., Medtronic PLC, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Contec Medical Systems Limited, Biobeat, Honsun, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Promed Technology, among others.

Drug Delivery Devices Market

Drug Delivery Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key drug delivery devices companies, including Pfizer, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd, Novartis AG, 3M Bayer AG, uniQure N.V., Shenzhen (SiBiono) GeneTech Co. Ltd (Hubei Tongji Benda Ebei Pharmaceuticals), Antares Pharma, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca PLC, Becton Dickinson, Boehringer Ingelheim group, Consort Medical plc (Recipharm Group), Insulet Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Sulzer Ltd., West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc, Generex Biotechnology, Panacea Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aptar Pharma, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nemera, Biocorp Production., and Eli Lilly and Co., among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.