Constellation Software’s Harris Operating Group Enters into Agreement to Acquire TECVIA Holding GmbH

 | Source: Constellation Software Inc. Constellation Software Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its Harris operating group has entered into an agreement to acquire TECVIA Holding GmbH. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to closing conditions.

About Constellation:

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission critical software solutions.

