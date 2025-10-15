Biotech Equipment Market Projected to Reach $143.9 Billion Globally by 2030

Boston, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Global Biotechnology Equipment Market” is projected to increase from $95.1 billion in 2025 to $143.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 through 2030.

This report reviews the global biotechnology equipment market, analyzing its current landscape and future growth potential. It segments the market by equipment type including analytical, cell culture, cell separation, immunoassay, and clinical chemistry instruments, as well as by end users such as pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals, diagnostic labs, and academic institutions. The analysis also covers regional trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, providing insights for strategic decision-making.

This report is especially timely and relevant due to the ongoing surge in global biotech research, vaccine development, and the growing emphasis on precision medicine. These trends are fueling a sharp rise in demand for advanced biotech equipment. As innovation accelerates and regional markets evolve, having up-to-date insights is essential for stakeholders to remain competitive and seize emerging opportunities in this rapidly advancing field.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rising R&D Investments: Increased funding from governments, private firms, and institutions is fueling biotech research, which boosts demand for advanced lab equipment to support innovation and experimentation.

Technological Advances: Cutting-edge technologies like automation, AI, and robotics are being integrated into biotech tools, making processes faster, more accurate, and scalable driving upgrades and new purchases.

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine: As healthcare shifts toward treatments tailored to individual genetics, there is a rising need for specialized equipment for gene sequencing, diagnostics, and biomarker analysis.

Increased Biopharmaceutical Production: The surge in biologics such as vaccines and cell therapies requires high-end equipment for production, purification, and quality control, expanding the market for biotech machinery.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $87.8 billion Market size forecast $143.9 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.6% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South America, Middle East and Africa

Interesting fact:

The majority of biotech equipment purchases are by pharmaceutical companies, reflecting their dominant role in accelerating innovation and commercialization in the life sciences sector.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global biotech equipment market was valued at $87.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $143.9 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Factors driving the biotech equipment market include rising R&D investments, technological advances, growing demand for personalized medicine, and increased biopharmaceutical production.

What are the key challenges and opportunities of the market?

Key challenges include high equipment costs and skilled labor shortages, while opportunities lie in automation, AI integration, and rapid market growth in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented based on equipment type, end user and region. Equipment is further segmented into analytical instruments, cell culture instruments, cell separation instruments, immunoassay instruments, clinical chemistry analyzers, and others. End user include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic and research institutes and hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. The market is segmented by geographical region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Which equipment type will be dominant through 2030?

Analytical instruments will dominate the biotechnology equipment market through the forecast period.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America accounted for 48.1% of the market in 2024.

