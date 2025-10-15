Phlow Appoints Tim M. Mayleben as Chairman of the Board, Building on Bold Leadership and Expanding America’s Medicine Manufacturing Future

RICHMOND, Va, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phlow Corp., a leading American pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that current board member and former advisory board member Tim M. Mayleben has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mayleben will assume his new responsibilities immediately as Phlow continues to accelerate its purpose of creating the future of how medicines are made and reclaiming America’s pharmaceutical sovereignty.

Mayleben’s appointment reflects Phlow’s continued investment in strong, experienced leadership as the company transitions to its next phase of growth. The appointment marks a new chapter of strategic momentum as Phlow continues its mission of helping brilliant minds bring medicines to life through advanced development and manufacturing in America.

“Tim has been a trusted and visionary member of our advisory and corporate boards since Phlow’s earliest days,” said Dr. Eric S. Edwards, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Phlow. “He brings decades of experience leading and scaling biopharmaceutical organizations and a proven ability to align purpose with performance. Tim’s appointment reflects the continued evolution of our company as we strengthen the foundations of American medicine development and manufacturing on U.S. soil.

Mayleben brings more than 25 years of executive and board leadership in life sciences to his new role. He currently serves as Executive Chair of a stealth biopharma company and on the Business Advisory Board of ModernVivo. Selected prior board memberships include Celsee, Kaléo, Loxo Oncology, and Marinus Pharmaceuticals. He has previously served as interim President and CEO of Landos Biopharma, President and CEO of Esperion Therapeutics, President and CEO of Vericel Corporation (formerly Aastrom Biosciences), President and COO of Virtual Radiologics (formerly NightHawk Radiology Holdings), and COO and CFO of the original Esperion prior to its acquisition by Pfizer.

“Phlow is more than a CDMO, it’s a catalyst for change in how medicines are made and delivered in America,” said Tim M. Mayleben, Chairman of the Board, Phlow “This company stands apart because of its purpose-driven mission and its commitment to American innovation and excellence. I look forward to working closely with Eric and the Board as we continue to build the modern infrastructure required to ensure America’s pharmaceutical resilience.”

Mayleben’s appointment follows Phlow’s recent close of a $37 million Series C financing round at an increased valuation over prior funding. To date, Phlow has raised more than $93 million in private capital and secured over $600 million in awarded government contracts. The new funding will accelerate Phlow’s expansion across its U.S.-based development, manufacturing, and digital infrastructure, with a focus on scaling technology-driven innovation, including AI-powered systems and next-generation continuous manufacturing technologies.

“Together with Tim and our dedicated board, we are building a stronger, more resilient pharmaceutical ecosystem that will ensure the security and stability of our nation’s medicine supply for generations to come,” Edwards concluded.

About Phlow Corp.

Phlow, a B Corporation™, helps brilliant minds bring medicines to life through advanced development and manufacturing in America. Focused on innovations in drug substance development, Phlow supports government and private-industry customers to create innovative approaches with scientific expertise, world-class manufacturing, and tech-enabled processes that propel the industry forward to a new standard as we create the future of how medicines are made. As a modern contract development and manufacturing provider, we measure our impact by increasing speed to market, reducing waste, and offering an environmentally friendly approach to manufacturing medicines that lead to healthy, resilient communities. For more, visit phlow-usa.com.