New York, NY, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evidence from Wyndham’s internal legal records indicates the Royalton LOC was fully funded but never released; analysts cite potential securities, franchise-law, and usury violations spanning multiple counterparties.





The Capital Link continues to examine developments in the LuxUrban Hotels matter, now before federal bankruptcy authorities. Analysts estimate that disputed franchise-law, payment-processing, and leasing transactions could involve as much as $50 million in potential recoverable damages, subject to court verification.





“As investigators dig deeper, the factual record keeps getting stronger for LuxUrban,” said a legal analyst following the case. “The question many are asking now is simple — how did no one see this sooner?”





Key Findings — Capital Link Investigation





Wyndham Hotels & Resorts internal correspondence shows the Royalton Hotel Letter of Credit was fully funded and verified, yet records suggest the funds were never released.





LuxUrban’s stock collapse following those events is being re-examined; analysts say Wyndham’s conduct and disclosure failures could have been a direct contributing factor.





Cloudbeds and affiliated Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) financiers allegedly charged combined processing and financing fees reaching criminal-usury levels, and diverted funds ahead of senior-secured lenders through improper lien subordination.





Tuscany Legacy Leasing / St. Giles purportedly sold a 15-year lease it had no right to convey, later fabricating termination clauses and invoking a Confession of Judgment (COJ) to seize LuxUrban revenues.





Analysts believe a U.S. Trustee, once appointed, could pursue recovery actions for shareholders and senior creditors against Wyndham, Cloudbeds, and related insurers.





Wyndham and the Royalton Letter of Credit





Evidence reviewed from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ internal legal correspondence indicates that a Letter of Credit (LOC) tied to LuxUrban’s Royalton Hotel lease was fully funded and verified. However, later filings suggest the LOC was never released, raising questions about whether LuxUrban was wrongfully deprived of that financial security.





Analysts note that such discrepancies fall under the FTC Franchise Rule (16 C.F.R. §§ 436.5(c),(f)) and related state franchise-disclosure laws requiring accurate financial representations.





Following these revelations, LuxUrban’s stock collapse is now being reassessed by market observers, some of whom contend that Wyndham’s actions could have materially contributed to shareholder losses. Given Wyndham’s extensive insurance coverage for securities- and franchise-fraud exposure, experts predict that a court-appointed Trustee may seek significant recovery on behalf of LuxUrban shareholders and senior creditors.





Cloudbeds, Merchant Cash Advances, and Payment-Processing Review





Investigators report that Cloudbeds charged combined processing and financing fees that, with interest, reached criminal-usury thresholds in several jurisdictions. In partnership with certain MCA lenders, Cloudbeds allegedly implemented daily-debit and lien structures that drained millions from LuxUrban’s operating capital, at legally usurious rates and without proper disclosure.





These parties purportedly debit-swept ahead of senior secured lenders holding perfected liens, creating potential lien interference and conversion of collateral. The conduct is now under review as possible violations of U.C.C. Article 9, state usury statutes, and FTC rules against deceptive financing arrangements.





Tuscany Legacy Leasing and Lease-Structure Review





Preliminary filings show that Tuscany Legacy Leasing, affiliated with St. Giles, sold LuxUrban a purported 15-year lease it had no legal right to sell or deliver. The master lease expired in April, leaving LuxUrban’s position unenforceable through no fault of its own.





After St. Giles terminated Tuscany’s interest, Tuscany allegedly fabricated termination clauses and used a Confession of Judgment (COJ) to seize millions from LuxUrban. The COJ froze credit-card receivables processed by Cloudbeds and Expedia, both now under scrutiny.





Analysts state that these improper liens, usurious financing practices, and COJ actions precipitated the Tuscany and related hotel closures, depriving LuxUrban of operating funds for payroll and forcing its Chapter 11 filing. Courts have long limited such pre-default COJs under Overmyer v. Frick Co., 405 U.S. 174 (1972).





A U.S. Trustee appointment would enable subpoenas for merchant-bank records (Cloudbeds and MCA lenders), Wyndham’s internal records and board minutes, lien filings, and franchise communications — bringing long-awaited transparency.





“If the Trustee is appointed and pursues these inquiries, the outcome could be explosive,” said a restructuring advisor. “Comprehensive discovery could reveal how weaknesses in franchise, payment, and leasing oversight contributed to LuxUrban’s financial collapse.”





Broader Implications





Regulators and scholars note that the case could reshape enforcement of franchise-law, lien-priority, usury, and securities-fraud standards across hospitality finance.





“When service providers act as both vendors and financiers, every fee and filing faces heightened scrutiny,” said a former FTC examiner.





