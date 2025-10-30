New York, NY, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new independent report by The Capital Link is shedding light on growing ethical concerns inside Bisnow Media, one of the most widely read outlets in the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. Following a series of reporting missteps and questionable editorial practices, Bisnow is facing renewed scrutiny over the accuracy, independence, and transparency of its newsroom operations.



The Turning Point After Leadership Change



After the death of CEO Will Friend in 2022, Bisnow underwent a major cultural shift. Friend had been a staunch advocate of fearless yet responsible journalism — reporting that “showed no fear or favor,” according to Editor-in-Chief Mark Bonner.

But under subsequent leadership, that balance appears to have tilted. Insiders and observers cite a growing pattern of editorial judgment lapses, inconsistent fact-checking, and delayed or opaque corrections — raising questions about whether the newsroom’s push for provocative content has overtaken its commitment to accuracy.



The Opioid Retraction: A Case Study in Verification Failure



In May 2020, Bisnow published an investigative feature titled “‘The Ignorance Is Still Out There’: Is Construction Fighting Hard Enough Against Opioid Addiction?” The piece linked the construction industry to the national opioid crisis — but it contained a serious factual error.



The article alleged that Shawmut Construction had suffered “a number of overdoses on their work sites,” citing former White House drug-policy director Michael Botticelli. Botticelli later admitted to Bisnow that the claim was inaccurate and “misremembered.”



Although Bisnow added a correction stating that it could not verify the claim, the correction appeared only after the damage had been done — violating fundamental journalistic standards that require verification before publication.



According to the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics, reporters must “verify information before releasing it” and “take responsibility for the accuracy of their work.” The incident suggests a breakdown in these core practices.



Sponsorship Conflicts and the “Pay-to-Play” Perception



As Bisnow expanded into a global media and events brand, its business model evolved into a three-part revenue system — event ticket sales, event sponsorships, and advertising.



The outlet’s Event Sponsorship Opportunities page invites companies to “position your brand in front of the most influential players” and even “take the stage,” while its Studio B division produces “custom content” for sponsors.



While common in trade media, this dual role as both journalist and marketer introduces serious ethical risks. When sponsors or event clients overlap with subjects of coverage, readers can no longer easily distinguish editorial content from paid promotion.



Experts warn that such structures can create implicit pressure to avoid critical coverage of advertisers — or the appearance that those who don’t buy sponsorships risk less favorable treatment.



“The issue is not just bias — it’s perception,” said an ethics researcher familiar with the case. “When news and advertising are blurred, trust erodes even if no explicit wrongdoing occurs.”



Lack of Accountability and Transparency



Unlike most reputable outlets, Bisnow does not maintain a public corrections archive or disclose a transparent policy for handling factual disputes.

Corrections appear inconsistently — sometimes as quiet timestamp edits, other times as italicized notes buried at the bottom of articles.



Without a centralized system for documenting errors and corrections, accountability becomes impossible to measure. This runs counter to best practices outlined in the Reuters Handbook of Journalism, which calls for prompt, visible, and permanent corrections of all significant errors.



Even Editor-in-Chief Bonner has conceded: “Sometimes we messed up the facts of a story and sometimes we needed to issue a correction.” Yet the public record reflects few visible signs of that accountability.



Structural Strain and Oversight Gaps



As Bisnow’s newsroom expanded across multiple regions and beats, editorial oversight reportedly thinned. Reporters covering national investigations often juggle daily market newsletters, leaving limited time for verification or review.



Such strain, combined with pressure to produce attention-grabbing headlines, can lead to shortcuts in sourcing and fact-checking. In industries where advertising relationships are intertwined with coverage, those shortcuts risk long-term credibility loss.



Path Toward Restoring Trust



The Independent Media Accountability Project recommends that Bisnow immediately adopt the following reforms to rebuild public trust:



Commission an independent ethics review — through an academic or journalistic standards body to assess past corrections, sourcing, and editorial oversight.



Publish a public corrections log — listing all factual amendments with dates, reasons, and responsible editors.



Formalize and enforce verification standards — including a two-source minimum for sensitive claims and mandatory legal review for investigative work.



“These aren’t punitive measures,” said an IMAP spokesperson. “They’re safeguards — for Bisnow’s journalists, its subjects, and its readers. Accountability isn’t a threat to journalism. It’s what makes it credible.”



The Cost of Complacency



Trade journalism thrives when it is fearless and faithful to fact. When either is compromised, the entire ecosystem suffers.

Bisnow once set the standard for how niche media could evolve into a serious newsroom. Its current trajectory shows that growth without governance risks undoing that progress.



Restoring credibility will require transparent correction, independent review, and cultural recommitment to verification.

In journalism, accountability isn’t a weakness — it’s the foundation of trust.

