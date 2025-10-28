New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An independent review has been initiated concerning the conduct of Ethan Rothstein, a senior journalist and editor at Bisnow, in connection with the publication of an article containing unverified allegations of opioid overdoses on construction sites.

The case, now under renewed scrutiny, highlights significant lapses in journalistic due diligence, source verification, and editorial oversight, raising broader questions about media accountability in reporting sensitive public health issues.

⸻

Background

In 2020, Bisnow published a feature article overseen by Ethan Rothstein that described a supposed “rash of opioid overdoses” occurring on a major contractor’s job sites. The piece implied widespread substance abuse incidents among construction workers, suggesting workplace safety crises and potential negligence by the contractor.

After publication, however, Bisnow was unable to verify the central claim. The company subsequently added an editor’s note acknowledging that the publication “could not independently confirm whether overdoses occurred on the firm’s job sites.”

Multiple follow-up reviews, including a report disseminated via Yahoo Finance titled “Capital Investigates Opioid Story Retraction,” confirmed that the source material was unsubstantiated, and that the primary expert quoted in the article later recanted his statement, admitting he “misremembered” the events in question.

The article was partially retracted, and public corrections were issued. Yet the original version had already circulated widely — potentially damaging reputations, misleading readers, and spreading a false narrative with real-world consequences.

⸻

Findings of the Investigation

1. Publication of Unverified Allegations

Rothstein’s article relied heavily on a single anecdotal source — an addiction counselor — who claimed to have treated multiple overdose victims from the same construction firm. No documentation, medical records, or safety reports substantiated these assertions. Despite this, the story was framed as fact, with a strong implication that the contractor’s workplaces were sites of ongoing overdoses.

2. Retraction and Source Recantation

Following scrutiny, Bisnow’s editorial team confirmed it had no evidence to corroborate the overdose claims, and the source at the center of the story later acknowledged that his memory was flawed. He explicitly wrote that he “would not want to mischaracterize” the contractor’s actions and that the alleged incidents did not occur as described.

3. Ethical and Professional Failures

By failing to independently verify critical information, Rothstein violated fundamental tenets of journalistic ethics:

• Verification before publication – Every factual claim, especially one alleging harm or wrongdoing, must be confirmed through independent sources.

• Balance and fairness – The story lacked input or comment from the contractor before publication, denying the subject a fair opportunity to respond.

• Correction transparency – Although Bisnow eventually appended a correction, the retraction was quiet and limited in visibility relative to the original story’s reach.

4. Reputational and Public-Trust Consequences

Media watchdogs noted that “the very cornerstone of the story had to be withdrawn,” calling the publication “astonishingly reckless — an affront to basic journalistic ethics.” The damage extended beyond one article; the case contributed to declining trust in business journalism and underscored how easily unverified narratives can distort public perception when amplified by reputable outlets.

⸻

Broader Context and Accountability

This incident serves as a textbook example of the perils of narrative-driven journalism. The pursuit of a gripping storyline — in this case, tying a national opioid crisis to workplace safety — appeared to override the discipline of fact-checking and corroboration.

Public health reporting demands extraordinary care. False or exaggerated claims can harm workers, companies, and the broader understanding of an already sensitive crisis. By failing to verify, Rothstein not only breached professional standards but also contributed to misinformation on a topic that affects lives.

As the Capital Investigates analysis concluded, “This failure of verification is more than an editorial mistake — it’s a failure of trust between journalist and public.”

⸻

Call for Journalistic Review and Reform

This release urges the following actions:

1. Independent Editorial Audit: Bisnow and similar media organizations should commission outside reviews to determine how unverified claims reached publication.

2. Mandatory Source Verification Protocols: Outlets must require documentation or corroboration for any claim involving health, safety, or potential wrongdoing.

3. Transparent Corrections Policy: Corrections and retractions must be displayed with equal prominence to the original publication to restore reader trust.

4. Professional Accountability: Ethan Rothstein and his editorial supervisors should issue a formal explanation of how verification procedures failed and what safeguards will be implemented to prevent recurrence.

⸻

Conclusion

The Ethan Rothstein opioid article stands as a cautionary tale of how speed, sensationalism, and editorial negligence can erode the integrity of journalism. While Rothstein has not faced formal sanction, the public and professional record clearly show a serious breach of ethical standards.

The investigation remains ongoing, and this release calls for continued transparency, institutional introspection, and professional accountability from all parties involved.

Truth, not conjecture, must remain the foundation of public reporting — especially when lives and reputations are at stake.