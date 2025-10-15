FormFactor to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 29th

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) will report financial results for its 2025 fiscal third quarter on Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's conference call on the Investors section of the company's web site at www.formfactor.com.

To Listen via Telephone: Preregistration is required. Please preregister by clicking here.

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The replay will be available on the Investors section of our website www.formfactor.com.

