Serve Robotics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 12

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (“Serve”) (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced that it will report its 2025 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Company management will host a conference call at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available at investors.serverobotics.com and a replay will be available at the same location.

Analysts and investors who wish to submit questions to management may send an email to investor.relations@serverobotics.com by close of business on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed over 100,000 deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots across multiple U.S. markets.

