Giga Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Including Critical Minerals Flow-Through

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga Metals Corp. (“Giga Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GIGA; OTCQB: GIGGF; FSE: BRR2) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) consisting of: (i) Critical Minerals flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit”) at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit; and (ii) non-flow-through units (each, an “NFT Unit”) at a price of $0.11 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.



Each Critical Minerals FT Unit will include one flow-through share (“FT Share”) that qualifies as a Critical Minerals flow-through share under the Income Tax Act (Canada), along with a transferable half flow-through share purchase warrant of the Company ("FT Warrant"). Each whole FT Warrant will enable the holder to acquire an additional Share at a price of $0.25 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. Each NFT Unit will include one non-flow-through share (“NFT Share”), along with a transferable half non-flow-through share purchase warrant of the Company (“NFT Warrant”). Each whole NFT Warrant will enable the holder to acquire an additional Share at a price of $0.25 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration of the Company’s Turnagain nickel-cobalt project and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The flow-through proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the Turnagain project and any other Canadian properties that the Company may acquire, provided that the Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as such terms are defined in the “Tax Act”.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). The Company may pay finder’s fees in cash or securities to certain arm’s length finders engaged in connection with the Private Placement, subject to the approval of the TSXV. The securities issued in the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

The Turnagain ultramafic complex is also prospective for copper, platinum and palladium mineralization in the Attic Zone, an area adjacent to the known nickel resource.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements include, but are not limited to, completion of the Private Placement and any additional funding for the Turnagain Project. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: the conditions to closing of the Private Placement may be not be satisfied; the Company may not be able to locate suitable investors for the Private Placement and the terms for any additional funding of the Turnagain Project may not be finalized. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

